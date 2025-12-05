The budget carrier has assured the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) that stable operations will be restored by February 10, 2026. However, the airline warned that cancellations could continue over the next 2–3 days as part of schedule stabilisation efforts. On Thursday, IndiGo — which holds over 60% of India’s domestic market — cancelled at least 95 flights in Delhi, 85 in Mumbai, 70 in Hyderabad, and 50 in Bengaluru, according to sources. Wednesday saw at least 150 flights cancelled nationwide.