Disruptions continue as more flights are cancelled Friday; normalcy expected by Feb 10
Dubai: Over 550 IndiGo flights were cancelled as operational disruptions intensified at major airports, following strict government regulations on crew safety that affected the airline’s roster planning.
The budget carrier has assured the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) that stable operations will be restored by February 10, 2026. However, the airline warned that cancellations could continue over the next 2–3 days as part of schedule stabilisation efforts. On Thursday, IndiGo — which holds over 60% of India’s domestic market — cancelled at least 95 flights in Delhi, 85 in Mumbai, 70 in Hyderabad, and 50 in Bengaluru, according to sources. Wednesday saw at least 150 flights cancelled nationwide.
On Friday, Delhi Airport issued a passenger advisory, alerting travellers to operational challenges affecting certain domestic flights, resulting in delays and cancellations.
In its advisory, the airport said: “Please be advised that operational challenges affecting certain domestic services are resulting in flight delays and cancellations. We strongly recommend passengers verify their flight status directly with their airline prior to departure for the airport. Our dedicated on-ground teams are working diligently with all partners to mitigate the disruption and ensure a comfortable passenger experience.” Delhi Airport X post
The airport further assured that on-ground teams are coordinating closely with airline partners to manage disruptions. “We appreciate your patience and cooperation,” the advisory added. Passengers are advised to regularly check their flight status and plan accordingly.
At Delhi IGI Airport, 135 departures and 90 arrivals were cancelled on Friday alone.
Delhi Airport confirmed that 225 IndiGo flights, comprising both arrivals and departures, have been cancelled since Friday morning, affecting a large number of travellers.
Early Friday, flights 6E 2343, 6E 2471, and 6E 6692 from Delhi to Pune were cancelled, marking the fourth consecutive day of widespread disruption.
Pune Airport has ramped up operations amid ongoing IndiGo flight disruptions, ensuring full support across terminal management, security, apron services, and passenger facilitation. Extra overnight staff have been deployed to manage crowds and provide real-time assistance.
The disruption represents a major setback for the airline, known for its punctuality and “IndiGo Standard Time” practice of closing gates early.
IndiGo, struggling with rising flight cancellations, has requested temporary exemptions from certain Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) rules for its A320 fleet until 10 February 2026. The airline assured DGCA that operational stability would be restored by that date.
What operational gaps did the DGCA find?
A review chaired by DGCA on Thursday identified several causes for the disruptions:
Transitional challenges implementing Phase 2 of revised FDTL norms
Crew-planning gaps
Seasonal winter constraints
The revised fatigue-management rules, implemented in July and November 2025 following court directions, particularly affected night-time operations. IndiGo admitted misjudging crew requirements, resulting in cancellations of 170–200 flights per day, far above normal levels.
DGCA inspections at major airports, including Delhi Terminal 1, revealed insufficient passenger-handling manpower. Authorities instructed IndiGo to urgently increase staffing to manage disruption-induced crowds.
"The team observed that IndiGo's passenger-handling manpower was inadequate to manage disruption-induced crowding. The airline has been instructed to urgently increase manpower and strengthen passenger-support services at all affected terminals," the DGCA said.
Disruptions also impacted international operations, including flights to and from the UAE. Dubai Airports’ live tracker showed delays of several hours for most IndiGo flights. Flight 6E1461 from Delhi to Dubai, for instance, was delayed by six hours. While most cancellations were at major Indian hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Mumbai, international flights connecting to the UAE also experienced delays and rescheduling.
The airline advised passengers to monitor real-time updates on its official website and has been providing alternate arrangements to mitigate inconvenience.
The DGCA has mandated IndiGo to submit a detailed plan including:
Crew recruitment aligned with aircraft induction
Training and roster restructuring
Safety-risk assessments and mitigation measures
Fortnightly progress reports on operational improvements, crew availability, and roster stability
"IndiGo shall submit a detailed roadmap covering projected crew recruitment vis-a-vis induction of aircraft, plan for crew training, roster restructuring, safety-risk assessments, and mitigation measures leading to full compliance with immediate effect," the DGCA stated.
Earlier on Thursday, IndiGo issued an apology to customers and stakeholders. Operating over 2,300 daily flights, the airline cited a “multitude of unforeseen operational challenges,” including minor technology glitches, winter schedule changes, adverse weather, increased congestion, and updated crew rostering rules.
“We were not informed they were cancelling the flight…We’ve been awake since 5 am, standing in queues for hours. Tomorrow they’re providing us a flight, but it’s a total mess. We are really disappointed with IndiGo,” said one traveller.
Another user reported check-in at GOX for over 15 minutes, only to be informed all flights from GOX and GOI were cancelled, with no incoming aircraft expected.
India’s aviation regulator announced that IndiGo will temporarily scale back its flight schedule starting Monday to manage disruptions caused by new pilot duty hour rules.
On Thursday alone, over 550 domestic and international flights were cancelled, with Bengaluru (73), Hyderabad (68), Delhi (30), and Mumbai (85) among the hardest hit.
The Ministry of Civil Aviation is closely monitoring IndiGo’s operational recovery. Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu chaired a high-level review with DGCA, Ministry officials, and AAI representatives. Directions included:
Urgent normalisation of operations
Preventing airfare hikes due to disruptions
Advance passenger notifications for cancellations
Provision of hotels and support for stranded travellers
Airport directors were instructed to continuously monitor operations and extend support.
IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers admitted the airline is facing severe operational turbulence, stressing stabilising services and restoring punctuality as immediate priorities. Elbers acknowledged that achieving this “is not an easy target” and apologised to passengers and stakeholders for inconvenience caused.
The airline is working with MOCA, DGCA, BCAS, AAI, and airport operators to minimise the ripple effects and return services to normal. Passengers are advised to check the latest updates on IndiGo’s flight status page before travelling.
