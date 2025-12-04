IndiGo chaos latest updates: UAE flight delays, apology issued, DGCA waiver likely

Phase 2, with the remaining seven clauses including stricter night duty limits, took full effect on November 1, 2025, leading to IndiGo’s disruptions. In fact, the second phase was delayed by the government by a year to help airlines plan their crew requirement as they had warned of widespread flight cancellations.

However, a majority of cancellations have been concentrated at major Indian hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Mumbai, international flights including those connecting to the UAE have also experienced delays and rescheduling as part of the broader network impact.

IndiGo’s flight disruptions have affected both domestic and international operations, including routes to and from the UAE. According to Dubai Airports live flight tracker, a majority of IndiGo’s flights to Dubai and back, operating on Thursday, were delayed by several hours. Flight 6E1461 from Delhi to Dubai arrival time was delayed by six hours. Inbound flights from Pune, Hyderabad, Surat, and several other destinations were delayed on December 4.

But the answer to why this is happening is even more bizarre. The ET report, citing individuals involved in the airline operations, said that the airline “assumed DGCA would grant more time to implement the rules.”

Indias largest airline by marker share, Indigo operates more than 2,300 flights a day with a fleet of over 400 aircraft. The carrier flies to more than 90 domestic and 45 international destinations and carried over 118 million passengers in the last financial year.

IndiGo said its teams were “working diligently” with support from India’s Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), the Airports Authority of India (AAI), and airport operators to limit the cascading effect of the disruptions and “restore normalcy” as quickly as possible.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.