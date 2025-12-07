GOLD/FOREX
IndiGo flight cancellations: DGCA issues second show-cause notice – key info for passengers

Government probes IndiGo as cancellations continue

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
3 MIN READ
After CEO, DGCA issues show-cause notice to IndiGo’s accountable manager

India’s aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), has issued a second show-cause notice to IndiGo, addressing the airline’s accountable manager a day after serving a similar notice on CEO Pieter Elbers, as widespread cancellations and delays continued to disrupt air travel across India.

FDTL rollout blamed for operational breakdown

The DGCA said IndiGo failed to adequately prepare for the implementation of revised Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL), triggering large-scale operational breakdowns and causing serious inconvenience and distress to passengers. The airline has been given 24 hours to explain why enforcement action should not be initiated.

Regulator flags safety and compliance lapses

The DGCA pointed to “large-scale operational failures”, citing lapses in planning, oversight and resource management. It said IndiGo may have violated Rule 42A of the Aircraft Rules, 1937, and multiple Civil Aviation Requirements related to:

  • Duty periods

  • Flight time limitations

  • Mandatory crew rest

The watchdog also noted that the airline failed to provide mandatory passenger assistance during cancellations and delays.

IndiGo claims stabilisation is underway

IndiGo said it is witnessing “steady improvement” across its network. The airline claimed it is on track to operate more than 1,650 flights, up from around 1,500 a day earlier.

Key claims by the airline:

  • On-time performance improved to 75%

  • Cancellations now made earlier to alert passengers

  • Refunds and baggage processes running at full capacity

IndiGo said it expects network stability by December 10, earlier than its previous estimate of December 10–15. Passengers were advised to check real-time flight status before heading to airports.

Government launches probe, caps ticket prices

Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu said the government has launched a detailed investigation and formed a four-member committee to examine the crisis, adding that strict action would be taken if violations are confirmed.

To prevent sharp fare spikes amid the disruption, the Ministry of Civil Aviation imposed a temporary nationwide cap on domestic airfares, ranging from Rs 7,500 to Rs 18,000, depending on route length.

Pressure mounts on India’s largest carrier

With back-to-back regulatory notices, mounting passenger anger and a government probe underway, pressure is mounting on IndiGo to restore operational stability and ensure compliance with aviation safety and passenger protection rules.

Hyderabad among worst hit airports

Chaos continued at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), where 117 IndiGo flights were cancelled on Sunday, including:

  • 56 arrivals

  • 61 departures

More than 500 flights have been cancelled at RGIA since December 2. Angry passengers were seen arguing with airline staff, prompting CISF to step up security.

Key routes affected included:

  • Delhi

  • Bengaluru

  • Chennai

  • Kolkata

  • Visakhapatnam

  • Goa

  • Madurai

  • Bhubaneswar

Special arrangements were put in place:

  • SpiceJet operated additional flights

  • Special state buses deployed

  • Railways announced extra trains to Chennai, Mumbai and Kolkata

  • Limited special flights operated to Kochi for Ayyappa devotees

What happens next

With back-to-back notices to IndiGo’s top leadership, heightened airport unrest and a government probe underway, pressure is mounting on India’s largest airline to restore stability and comply with aviation safety and passenger protection norms.

