Government probes IndiGo as cancellations continue
India’s aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), has issued a second show-cause notice to IndiGo, addressing the airline’s accountable manager a day after serving a similar notice on CEO Pieter Elbers, as widespread cancellations and delays continued to disrupt air travel across India.
The DGCA said IndiGo failed to adequately prepare for the implementation of revised Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL), triggering large-scale operational breakdowns and causing serious inconvenience and distress to passengers. The airline has been given 24 hours to explain why enforcement action should not be initiated.
The DGCA pointed to “large-scale operational failures”, citing lapses in planning, oversight and resource management. It said IndiGo may have violated Rule 42A of the Aircraft Rules, 1937, and multiple Civil Aviation Requirements related to:
Duty periods
Flight time limitations
Mandatory crew rest
The watchdog also noted that the airline failed to provide mandatory passenger assistance during cancellations and delays.
IndiGo said it is witnessing “steady improvement” across its network. The airline claimed it is on track to operate more than 1,650 flights, up from around 1,500 a day earlier.
Key claims by the airline:
On-time performance improved to 75%
Cancellations now made earlier to alert passengers
Refunds and baggage processes running at full capacity
IndiGo said it expects network stability by December 10, earlier than its previous estimate of December 10–15. Passengers were advised to check real-time flight status before heading to airports.
Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu said the government has launched a detailed investigation and formed a four-member committee to examine the crisis, adding that strict action would be taken if violations are confirmed.
To prevent sharp fare spikes amid the disruption, the Ministry of Civil Aviation imposed a temporary nationwide cap on domestic airfares, ranging from Rs 7,500 to Rs 18,000, depending on route length.
With back-to-back regulatory notices, mounting passenger anger and a government probe underway, pressure is mounting on IndiGo to restore operational stability and ensure compliance with aviation safety and passenger protection rules.
Chaos continued at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), where 117 IndiGo flights were cancelled on Sunday, including:
56 arrivals
61 departures
More than 500 flights have been cancelled at RGIA since December 2. Angry passengers were seen arguing with airline staff, prompting CISF to step up security.
Delhi
Bengaluru
Chennai
Kolkata
Visakhapatnam
Goa
Madurai
Bhubaneswar
SpiceJet operated additional flights
Special state buses deployed
Railways announced extra trains to Chennai, Mumbai and Kolkata
Limited special flights operated to Kochi for Ayyappa devotees
