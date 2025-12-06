Stranded at Mumbai airport, IndiGo passenger’s 'Woh Lamhe' concert unites weary travellers

As disruptions leave thousands stranded, an impromptu song brings passengers together
At Mumbai’s bustling airport, itself swirling in frustration over widespread flight cancellations, a lone traveler turned delay into a moment of calm. With his guitar in hand, he began strumming the early-2000s hit “Woh Lamhe,” instantly drawing fellow passengers into a spontaneous concert.
The performance, by singer-songwriter Zayn Raza, came as India’s largest airline IndiGo grappled with a massive service meltdown. Over 1,000 flights were cancelled across major airports, leaving thousands of travellers stranded.
In the video that quickly went viral, weary travellers, bags piled at their feet, paused, some filming, others simply listening. For a few minutes, the clatter of delays and announcements yielded to chords and sung lyrics. “IndiGo ne delay diya; maine melody diya,” Zayn captioned the post, reflecting the sentiment of many present.
As the airline works to restore its schedule and ease the travel chaos, the impromptu terminal concert serves as a small reminder: in moments of uncertainty, human connection — even via a guitar — can bring unexpected relief.
