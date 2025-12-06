GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 26°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
India

Stranded at Mumbai airport, IndiGo passenger’s 'Woh Lamhe' concert unites weary travellers

As disruptions leave thousands stranded, an impromptu song brings passengers together

Last updated:
Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
Stranded at Mumbai airport, IndiGo passenger’s 'Woh Lamhe' concert unites weary travellers
Instagram/zaynrazaofficial

At Mumbai’s bustling airport, itself swirling in frustration over widespread flight cancellations, a lone traveler turned delay into a moment of calm. With his guitar in hand, he began strumming the early-2000s hit “Woh Lamhe,” instantly drawing fellow passengers into a spontaneous concert.

The performance, by singer-songwriter Zayn Raza, came as India’s largest airline IndiGo grappled with a massive service meltdown. Over 1,000 flights were cancelled across major airports, leaving thousands of travellers stranded.

In the video that quickly went viral, weary travellers, bags piled at their feet, paused, some filming, others simply listening. For a few minutes, the clatter of delays and announcements yielded to chords and sung lyrics. “IndiGo ne delay diya; maine melody diya,” Zayn captioned the post, reflecting the sentiment of many present.

As the airline works to restore its schedule and ease the travel chaos, the impromptu terminal concert serves as a small reminder: in moments of uncertainty, human connection — even via a guitar — can bring unexpected relief.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Passengers line up at an Indigo Airlines kiosk at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on December 4, 2025.

IndiGo Chaos: 550 flights axed as pilot rules bite

2m read
IndiGo seeks temporary FDTL exemption for A320 fleet

IndiGo cancellations rise; airline seeks FDTL exemption

2m read
The airline struggles to stabilise schedules after consecutive days of disruption.

IndiGo cancels over 200 flights as disruptions escalate

2m read
For illustrative purposes only.

IndiGo flight diverted to Mumbai after bomb threat

1m read