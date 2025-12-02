Kuwait-Hyderabad IndiGo flight diverted to Mumbai after 'human bomb' threat

Dubai: An IndiGo flight from Kuwait to Hyderabad was diverted to Mumbai on Tuesday after authorities received an email warning that a bomb was on board.

IndiGo had not issued a formal statement about the diversion or the condition of the passengers and crew. Mumbai authorities are currently carrying out a thorough security check of the aircraft and its baggage.

The flight had taken off from Kuwait at 1.56am and was scheduled to arrive in Hyderabad before it was redirected to Mumbai under emergency protocols.

The threat came through a detailed email sent to officials at Hyderabad airport, according to News18. The message allegedly mentioned a 'human bomb' on the aircraft, prompting authorities to treat it as credible and take immediate action.

Christian Borbon Senior Web Editor

Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.