Kuwait-Hyderabad IndiGo flight diverted to Mumbai after 'human bomb' threat

Flight 6E1234 landed safely at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport

Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
For illustrative purposes only.
IANS

Dubai: An IndiGo flight from Kuwait to Hyderabad was diverted to Mumbai on Tuesday after authorities received an email warning that a bomb was on board.

Flight 6E1234, an Airbus A321-251NX, landed safely at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport at 8.10am, where security teams were already on standby.

The threat came through a detailed email sent to officials at Hyderabad airport, according to News18. The message allegedly mentioned a 'human bomb' on the aircraft, prompting authorities to treat it as credible and take immediate action.

The flight had taken off from Kuwait at 1.56am and was scheduled to arrive in Hyderabad before it was redirected to Mumbai under emergency protocols.

IndiGo had not issued a formal statement about the diversion or the condition of the passengers and crew. Mumbai authorities are currently carrying out a thorough security check of the aircraft and its baggage.

