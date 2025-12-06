On Friday, last-minute fares surged to unprecedented levels amid IndiGo’s flight cancellations. A one-way, one-stop economy ticket on SpiceJet from Kolkata to Mumbai for December 6 reportedly reached ₹90,000, while a similar Air India Mumbai–Bhubaneswar ticket spiked to ₹84,485, according to PTI citing airline websites.

A source told PTI that “last-minute fares are usually 2–3 times the normal rates, but in this case, they surged up to six times.”

Ajay Prakash, Nomad Travel CEO and former president of the Travel Agents’ Association of India, called the hike “black marketing and profiteering” and warned of the urgent need for oversight: “If a ₹10,000 ticket is being sold at ₹60,000 anywhere, it’s exploitative and must be addressed.”