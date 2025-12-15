UAE-based passengers travelling to India’s capital have been advised to check their flight status before leaving for the airport , with delays of up to two and a half hours reported across major carriers, including Emirates, IndiGo, flydubai, and Air India Express.

IndiGo, one of the busiest operators on the UAE-India route, has suffered some delays. However, the airline has cancelled several domestic services to ensure safe operations throughout the day. If you have a connecting flight from Delhi to another destination in India, you might be in a fix.

Meanwhile, Etihad Airways flight EY219 to Abu Dhabi was also delayed due to low visibility. The airline confirmed the delay, citing adverse weather in Delhi as the cause. “We apologise for the delay, and our teams are doing their best to help you on your journey,” Etihad said in a statement.

