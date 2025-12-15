Weather disruption delays Etihad service at Delhi airport

Etihad flight from Delhi to Abu Dhabi delayed as dense fog disrupts departures
Dubai: Thick fog across large parts of northern India disrupted air traffic on Monday morning, delaying several international flights from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport. Among the affected services was Etihad Airways flight EY219 to Abu Dhabi, which was delayed due to low visibility.
The airline confirmed the delay, citing adverse weather in Delhi as the cause. “We apologise for the delay, and our teams are doing their best to help you on your journey,” Etihad said in a statement. The carrier added that updates are being shared directly with passengers through SMS and email notifications.
Airport officials said operations were hampered during the early hours of Monday as visibility in the capital dropped below operational requirements. Runway operations briefly shifted to low-visibility procedures, slowing departures and arrivals. Air traffic controllers prioritised landings for flights already in Indian airspace while holding outbound aircraft until weather improved.
Dense fog has been reported across the National Capital Region since midnight, and meteorological forecasts suggest that poor visibility could continue into the afternoon.
Etihad advised travellers due to fly on EY219 to review their contact information through its "contact me" page to ensure they receive the most recent updates regarding departure times and any connecting flight adjustments. The airline also urged passengers to check its customer support channels for updated schedules and assistance options.
“The safety and comfort of our guests and crew is our number one priority. We apologise for the inconvenience to your travel plans,” the statement added.
The delay comes at a time when several north Indian airports have reported similar disruptions linked to dense fog, marking the start of the region’s seasonal visibility issues. Airlines with early morning departures from Delhi, Amritsar, and Lucknow have advised passengers to expect possible delays this week as cooler temperatures and humidity intensify.
