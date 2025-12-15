GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 26°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Aviation

Weather disruption delays Etihad service at Delhi airport

Etihad flight from Delhi to Abu Dhabi delayed as dense fog disrupts departures

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
2 MIN READ
Etihad Airways launches premium sale to newest destinations
Etihad Airways launches premium sale to newest destinations
Supplied/Gulf News Archives

Dubai: Thick fog across large parts of northern India disrupted air traffic on Monday morning, delaying several international flights from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport. Among the affected services was Etihad Airways flight EY219 to Abu Dhabi, which was delayed due to low visibility.

The airline confirmed the delay, citing adverse weather in Delhi as the cause. “We apologise for the delay, and our teams are doing their best to help you on your journey,” Etihad said in a statement. The carrier added that updates are being shared directly with passengers through SMS and email notifications.

Visibility drops below operational limits

Airport officials said operations were hampered during the early hours of Monday as visibility in the capital dropped below operational requirements. Runway operations briefly shifted to low-visibility procedures, slowing departures and arrivals. Air traffic controllers prioritised landings for flights already in Indian airspace while holding outbound aircraft until weather improved.

Dense fog has been reported across the National Capital Region since midnight, and meteorological forecasts suggest that poor visibility could continue into the afternoon.

Passenger assistance and travel updates

Etihad advised travellers due to fly on EY219 to review their contact information through its "contact me" page to ensure they receive the most recent updates regarding departure times and any connecting flight adjustments. The airline also urged passengers to check its customer support channels for updated schedules and assistance options.

“The safety and comfort of our guests and crew is our number one priority. We apologise for the inconvenience to your travel plans,” the statement added.

The delay comes at a time when several north Indian airports have reported similar disruptions linked to dense fog, marking the start of the region’s seasonal visibility issues. Airlines with early morning departures from Delhi, Amritsar, and Lucknow have advised passengers to expect possible delays this week as cooler temperatures and humidity intensify.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

A dense blanket of fog enveloped Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. Several flights were delayed at Delhi airport due to low visibility.

Are UAE- Delhi flights affected by dense fog?

57m ago3m read
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar.

Power tussle in Karnataka: Siddaramaiah survives

3m read
Thick fog in Basra, Kuwait, and Ahvaz caused poor visibility.

9 Kuwaiti planes make emergency landings in Iraq

1m read
Delhi Airport flight operations disrupted as ATC glitch hits over 100 flights (Ld)

Major delay as 400 flights hit at Delhi Airport

1m read