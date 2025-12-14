GOLD/FOREX
Delhi air pollution: AQI nears 500, residents struggle to breathe as emergency GRAP-4 curbs enforced

Air quality remains in severe category, with pollution levels nearing upper limit of AQI

Stephen N R, Senior Associate Editor
Delhi chokes under hazardous smog as air quality worsens further.
IANS

Dubai: Residents across multiple neighbourhoods described the air as “unbreathable”, reporting headaches, breathlessness and eye irritation as Delhi woke up on Sunday under a dense blanket of toxic smog.

Visibility dropped sharply in several parts of the city, forcing motorists to drive with headlights on even after sunrise, while elderly residents, children and those with respiratory conditions struggled to cope with the hazardous air.

The city’s air quality remained firmly in the ‘severe’ category, with pollution levels nearing the upper limit of India’s Air Quality Index (AQI) scale.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recorded Delhi’s average AQI at 462 at 6 am, with all 40 monitoring stations flashing ‘red’, indicating severe pollution, NDTV reported.

North-west Delhi’s Rohini was among the worst-affected areas with an AQI of 499, followed closely by Jahangirpuri, Vivek Vihar, Bawana and Narela, where readings ranged between 492 and 498.

What GRAP-4 means: Emergency curbs in force

  • Ban on non-essential trucks entering Delhi, except those carrying essential goods or running on cleaner fuels such as CNG, LNG, electric or BS-VI diesel

  • Prohibition on older diesel vehicles (BS-IV and below), including medium and heavy goods vehicles, except for essential services

  • Complete halt on construction and demolition activities, including public infrastructure projects

  • Schools advised to conduct classes in online or hybrid mode to limit children’s exposure

  • 50% work-from-home norm recommended for government and private offices, with staggered office timings to cut peak-hour traffic

Several areas, including Patparganj, Anand Vihar and parts of east Delhi, reported low visibility due to dense smog, disrupting early-morning movement and outdoor activity. Vehicles moved slowly through the haze, and residents largely stayed indoors as pollution levels reached hazardous levels even for healthy individuals.

Locals voiced growing concern over the prolonged pollution episode and its impact on vulnerable groups. “Pollution has only increased. I am having difficulty breathing,” said Harsh Vardhan, a resident of Dwarka, urging authorities to take stronger steps to curb emissions, ANI news agency reported. Others highlighted the toll on children and the elderly, who are more susceptible to respiratory distress during such episodes.

As air quality worsened through Saturday evening, authorities escalated restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), moving from Stage 3 to the strictest Stage 4, also referred to as ‘Severe Plus’.

Is this a record for Delhi?

  • While pollution levels are extremely severe, this is not the highest AQI Delhi has ever experienced. India’s AQI scale is officially capped at 500, meaning readings beyond that are still classified under the same ‘severe’ category.

  • Experts note that Delhi has witnessed even higher pollution spikes in previous winters, particularly during peak stubble-burning periods and post-Diwali episodes.

  • However, Sunday’s readings mark one of the worst pollution spells of the current winter season, with health risks high even for otherwise healthy individuals.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) said the deterioration was driven largely by unfavourable meteorological conditions, including calm winds, a shift in wind direction and increased moisture in the lower atmosphere due to a weak western disturbance, which trapped pollutants close to the surface.

In response, the Delhi government directed schools up to certain classes to shift to online or hybrid modes, while government and private offices were advised to allow at least 50 per cent of staff to work from home and implement staggered timings to reduce peak-hour traffic. Construction and demolition activities were halted, and restrictions were imposed on the entry of non-essential and older diesel vehicles into the city.

While pollution levels on Sunday were among the worst recorded this winter, officials noted that Delhi has experienced even higher pollution spikes in past years. India’s AQI scale is officially capped at 500, meaning values beyond that are still classified under the same ‘severe’ category. However, health experts warn that prolonged exposure at current levels poses serious risks, particularly to those with heart and lung conditions.

Related Topics:
india Environment Health

