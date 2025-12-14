Visibility dropped sharply in several parts of the city, forcing motorists to drive with headlights on even after sunrise, while elderly residents, children and those with respiratory conditions struggled to cope with the hazardous air.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) said the deterioration was driven largely by unfavourable meteorological conditions, including calm winds, a shift in wind direction and increased moisture in the lower atmosphere due to a weak western disturbance, which trapped pollutants close to the surface.

While pollution levels are extremely severe, this is not the highest AQI Delhi has ever experienced. India’s AQI scale is officially capped at 500, meaning readings beyond that are still classified under the same ‘severe’ category.

Locals voiced growing concern over the prolonged pollution episode and its impact on vulnerable groups. “Pollution has only increased. I am having difficulty breathing,” said Harsh Vardhan, a resident of Dwarka, urging authorities to take stronger steps to curb emissions, ANI news agency reported. Others highlighted the toll on children and the elderly, who are more susceptible to respiratory distress during such episodes.

While pollution levels on Sunday were among the worst recorded this winter, officials noted that Delhi has experienced even higher pollution spikes in past years. India’s AQI scale is officially capped at 500, meaning values beyond that are still classified under the same ‘severe’ category. However, health experts warn that prolonged exposure at current levels poses serious risks, particularly to those with heart and lung conditions.

In response, the Delhi government directed schools up to certain classes to shift to online or hybrid modes, while government and private offices were advised to allow at least 50 per cent of staff to work from home and implement staggered timings to reduce peak-hour traffic. Construction and demolition activities were halted, and restrictions were imposed on the entry of non-essential and older diesel vehicles into the city.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.