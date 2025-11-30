What India must learn from China about cleaning its air

India may not be able to replicate everything China did for financial and other reasons but there are key takeaways. One, the need for a comprehensive action plan that focusses on the long term. Not knee jerk, stop gap responses like Delhi’s Graded Action Plan that kicks in when air quality reaches a certain level. This means a much more coordinated approach between state governments and the centre. Right now, all we see is finger pointing and a complete lack of political leadership on this most basic right we have as citizens - the right to breathe. The approach has to be for the country as a whole and for the whole year.