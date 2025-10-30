The capital’s worsening air quality, now among the world’s most hazardous, has triggered a 50 to 60 per cent jump in eye-related ailments this week alone, according to ophthalmologists at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and other major hospitals. The combination of post-Diwali pollution, stagnant winds, and plunging temperatures has turned Delhi’s air into a corrosive cocktail that is harming nearly every organ of the human body.