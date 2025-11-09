Delhi airport system failure could have been prevented, say ATC guild
The system failure at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on Friday disrupted hundreds of flights, but the Air Traffic Controllers’ Guild of India says it could have been avoided. The guild warned the Airports Authority of India (AAI) in July 2025 about outdated automation systems and the need for upgrades to meet international standards.
Following the 2022 Air India Dreamliner crash in Ahmedabad, which killed 260, the guild also urged MPs to adopt modern technology, AI-based threat detection, and real-time data sharing, similar to systems used by Eurocontrol in Europe and the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Despite repeated warnings, the guild said no concrete action was taken.
On Friday, a technical glitch at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport disrupted flight operations, affecting over 800 domestic and international flights and cancelling nearly 100.
The problem occurred in the Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS), which routes flight plans, weather data, and coordination messages between pilots, radar stations, and air traffic control towers.
When the system failed, controllers had to rely on manual coordination using phones and handwritten clearances, slowing operations and increasing the risk of errors.
The Air Traffic Controllers’ Guild of India had flagged issues in July 2025, highlighting that automation systems at major airports like Delhi and Mumbai were experiencing “performance degradation,” including system slowness and lag.
The Guild urged authorities to upgrade air navigation systems periodically and incorporate predictive tools, AI-based conflict detection, and real-time data sharing—standards already used in the US and Europe.
Following the 2022 Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner crash in Ahmedabad, which killed 260 people, the Guild emphasized to MPs that India’s air traffic systems must meet global benchmarks. Delays in system upgrades, they warned, could compromise both operational efficiency and safety margins.
Delhi Airport, India’s busiest, handles over 1,500 flights daily across four runways. During the glitch, flight operations were manually managed for more than 15 hours. By Saturday, DIAL confirmed that operations had returned to normal, though airlines continued to adjust schedules to clear the backlog.
The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture had also highlighted that ATC systems were under strain, noting that outdated technology increases cognitive load on controllers and slows down operations. Their recommendations included a time-bound modernisation plan, technical audits, and AI-driven conflict resolution tools.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) have requested detailed reports on the incident. Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu said teams from AAI, ANS, and ECIL worked continuously to resolve the issue and that a root-cause analysis will be conducted to improve system redundancy and resilience for the future.
The incident highlights the urgent need to modernize India’s air traffic automation. Experts warn that when both human and machine systems are under stress, overall safety and efficiency can suffer. Upgrading to global standards—including AI-enabled tools and predictive analytics—is now seen as essential to prevent future disruptions and ensure safe skies.
