Network glitch disrupts airport check-ins across India, Air India warns flyers

Connectivity glitch affects multiple airlines — Air India, others advise arriving early
Airlines across India experienced disruption after a third-party system failure affected check-in counters at multiple airports, causing delays for both domestic and international passengers. The incident prompted Air India to issue a travel advisory, asking travellers to check their flight status before heading to the airport.
Air India said airport teams were working to restore services, but warned that some flights may continue to face delays while operations normalize.
According to the reports, a connectivity issue with a third-party network provider caused the check-in systems to go offline, preventing airlines from processing passengers through regular digital check-in counters and kiosks.
The disruption affected 'several airports' across India, impacting a range of carriers, not just one. In previous months similar glitches have also disrupted flight operations: in early November, a previous outage affected check-in counters at terminals in Delhi and other airports, causing delays for multiple flights.
Travellers reported longer wait times at check-in desks, congested queues and frustration over last-minute schedule changes. While some managed to check in manually, others faced uncertainty as airlines scrambled to restore system access.
In its advisory, Air India urged passengers to arrive at the airport earlier than usual and to check their flight status on the airline’s official website before leaving home.
For many, what started as a routine travel plan turned into an exercise in patience and uncertainty — especially for those with tight connections or tight travel schedules.
The recent check-in failures follow similar incidents in recent months, highlighting the fragility of outsourced IT systems many airlines rely on. In addition to delays, such disruptions erode passenger confidence and strain airport operations during peak travel periods.
Observers point to an increasing need for redundancies or fallback procedures, especially in critical systems like check-in, boarding, and baggage handling. Similar calls have been raised by analysts after earlier outages this year.
Airlines and airport authorities must now review their dependencies on third-party networks and enhance resilience — including manual backup capacities — to prevent recurrence.
