Dense fog cripples Delhi-NCR, grounds dozens of flights

From the early morning hours, a thick blanket of fog enveloped the national capital, with visibility in several areas dropping close to zero. Major stretches including Anand Vihar , ITO, AIIMS, Ashoka Road, India Gate Circle and Mahatma Gandhi Marg witnessed extremely poor visibility due to a mix of fog and smog. Vehicles moved at a crawling pace, motorists relied heavily on fog lights, and traffic congestion was reported on several arterial roads.

The dense fog had a significant impact on flight operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA). Authorities confirmed that 78 arrival flights and 70 departure flights were cancelled, while two inbound flights were diverted to other cities due to low visibility conditions.

In an early morning advisory posted on social media platform X, Delhi Airport said flight operations were being conducted under CAT III protocols, which allow aircraft to land in extremely low visibility but often result in delays and disruptions.

“Due to prevailing dense fog conditions, flight operations are currently being conducted under CAT III protocols, which may result in delays or cancellations. Our ground teams are on-site and actively assisting passengers to ensure a smooth travel experience,” the airport said, apologising for the inconvenience.

India’s largest airline IndiGo also issued a travel advisory, warning that foggy conditions across Delhi and several airports in northern India could continue to affect flight movements into the noon hours. The airline said some flights had already been cancelled, including services to Pantnagar and Dehradun, while others were facing delays.

“Foggy conditions remain in place across Delhi and several airports in northern India, with visibility yet to improve fully. As a result, the earlier impact on flight movements is likely to extend into the noon hours,” IndiGo said, adding that operational adjustments were being made to ensure orderly movement. Passengers were advised to check flight status before heading to the airport and allow extra travel time.

By early afternoon, Delhi Airport said visibility conditions had improved, and flight operations were gradually returning to normal. “Flight operations are continuing normally as visibility at the airport improves. Passengers are requested to contact their respective airlines for the latest flight information,” the airport said in an update issued around 1 pm.

Weather experts have warned that dense fog conditions may persist over the coming days, urging commuters to exercise caution, avoid unnecessary travel during early morning hours, and stay updated through official advisories as winter conditions tighten their grip on northern India.

