Over 5-hour delay: 130 passengers stranded on Muscat–Delhi flight
Dubai: More than 125 passengers travelling from Muscat to New Delhi were left waiting for over five hours after an Air India Express flight was delayed late on Tuesday night, according to a report by Times of Oman.
Air India Express confirmed the incident to Gulf News.
The flight, IX 164 from Muscat (MCT) to New Delhi (DEL), was scheduled to depart at 11.30 pm on February 17. However, passengers received a message stating that their flight AI-9234, operated by Air India Express, had been rescheduled due to “operational reasons,” with a new departure time of 01.30 am on February 18.
As per Times of Oman, confusion grew when further messages pushed the departure time to 02:35 am, then 03:20 am, and finally 03:50 am. The repeated changes left travellers frustrated and uncertain about their onward plans.
An Air India official told Times of Oman that a travel desk had been arranged in New Delhi to assist affected passengers with their connecting flights. Despite this, many travellers remained anxious about missing important meetings and commitments, with no option but to wait through the night.
In a statement to Gulf News, an Air India Express spokesperson confirmed the delay and its cause.
“On 17 February, our Muscat–Delhi flight operated with a delay due to the late arrival of the incoming aircraft. The aircraft originally scheduled for the preceding sector was changed due to technical reasons," it said.
The airline said passengers were offered multiple options, including refreshments, a full refund, or complimentary rescheduling. “We regret the inconvenience,” it added.
Air India Express is part of the Tata Group’s aviation portfolio, which has been reorganising its airline assets since acquiring Air India (the full-service carrier) in 2022. This overhaul included merging Air India Express with AIX Connect (formerly AirAsia India) to unify the value operation under one brand and management team.
The airline is actively expanding its network and fleet. It is adding modern Boeing 737-8 and Airbus neo aircraft, increasing destinations, and boosting capacity — two-thirds of the fleet now comprises newer planes, according to company updates.
Management projects that Air India Express will record its first operating profit since privatisation in the latter half of the current financial year, citing tighter cost control and improved execution, according to an Economic Times report.
A few years ago, Air India decided to replace its full-service operations on several secondary, or “two-tier”, UAE–India routes with flights operated by its low-cost subsidiary, Air India Express.
From March 28, 2026, Air India will stop operating full-service flights on the Dubai–Kochi and Dubai–Hyderabad routes. Air India Express will operate these services instead. Following this change, Air India will operate flights from the UAE only to Mumbai and Delhi.