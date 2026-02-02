Bookings open until February 5 with travel valid across India and the Gulf until end-2026
Tata-owned Air India Express has rolled out a limited-time discount campaign offering up to 20 per cent off fares, targeting passengers flying between the Gulf and India — a key travel corridor for UAE residents and Indian expatriates.
The airline’s ‘Xpress More Sale’ opens for bookings from February 1 to 5, with travel valid until December 31, 2026, giving travellers nearly a full year to plan trips at lower prices.
The ‘Xpress More Sale’ covers both domestic and international flights, with early access available on Air India Express’ website and mobile app.
The sale opens on other major booking platforms from February 2 to 5, with over five million seats made available across the network.
Passengers booking directly through the airline’s website or app also benefit from zero convenience fees and one free date change, adding flexibility for long-term travel plans.
For travellers flying from the Gulf, Air India Express has introduced attractively priced Lite fares.
Starting fares include:
UAE: from AED 320
Oman: from OMR 23
Bahrain: from BHD 46
Qatar: from QAR 378
Kuwait: from KWD 27
Saudi Arabia: from SAR 286
Lite fares come with no check-in baggage, but passengers can add 20 kg of baggage later at discounted rates, starting from ₹2,500 on international flights. Travellers can also save beyond the base fare.
Air India Express currently operates over 500 daily flights, connecting 45 domestic and 17 international destinations across India, the Gulf, South Asia and Southeast Asia.
Recently, the airline received the Domestic Connectivity Award from India’s Ministry of Civil Aviation, recognising its role in expanding access, improving passenger experience and leveraging digital innovation.
The extended travel window and flexible booking benefits are expected to appeal particularly to Indian expatriates in the UAE and to travellers planning multiple trips throughout the year.
