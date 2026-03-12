March 12 update: Air India, Air India Express operate 58 West Asia flights; IndiGo resumes 9 routes

Passengers can check schedules as Indian carriers resume West Asia operations
As travel between the UAE and India picks up, several airlines have resumed scheduled and non-scheduled flights to key destinations. On March 12, travellers can expect services from Indian carriers as well as UAE-based airlines, helping passengers reconnect with family and continue business and leisure travel.
UAE airlines flying today: Emirates, Etihad Airways, flydubai, and Air Arabia continue operating scheduled services between the UAE and India, including connections to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Ras Al Khaimah.
Air India and Air India Express will operate a combined 58 scheduled and non-scheduled flights to and from West Asia on 12 March 2026, connecting major cities in India with destinations in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Oman.
Air India: One round-trip from Delhi and two from Mumbai to Jeddah.
Air India Express: One round-trip each from Bengaluru and Kozhikode to Jeddah, plus scheduled services to Muscat, including one round-trip each from Delhi and Mumbai, and two from Kozhikode.
Both carriers will operate one non-scheduled round-trip each to Riyadh, from Mumbai and Kozhikode.
Additional non-scheduled flights:
The airlines will operate 40 extra flights to the UAE and Saudi Arabia, subject to slot availability and regulatory approvals.
Flights to North America, Europe, Australia, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives continue as scheduled, with 78 additional flights between 10–18 March 2026.
Passenger guidance:
Guests on temporarily suspended routes may rebook at no extra charge or request a full refund via website or the 24x7 support hotline: +91 11 6932 9333 / +91 11 6932 9999.
Air India Express passengers from any UAE station can also rebook on additional commercial flights at no extra cost. The airline is contacting impacted passengers via registered mobile numbers—ensure contact details are up to date.
Passengers can manage rebookings via AI assistant Tia on WhatsApp at +91 63600 12345.
IndiGo will operate flights to nine Middle East destinations on Thursday, along with selected routes to Europe, subject to safety approvals and regulatory clearance.
Passengers are advised that flight schedules may change at short notice and to check the latest status before travelling.
IndiGo teams are contacting impacted customers to assist with alternate arrangements. For queries, contact Customer Contact Centre: +91 124 6173838.
As travel gradually resumes, both Indian and UAE carriers continue to monitor the situation closely, adjusting flight schedules as necessary. Passengers are advised to verify flight status before heading to the airport and follow airline advisories to ensure smooth travel.