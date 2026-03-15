Limited flights operate as IndiGo adjusts schedules amid regional situation

Dubai: IndiGo has scaled back flights to Dubai and other Middle East destinations amid the evolving situation in the region. The changes affect flights scheduled between 16 and 28 March 2026, as the airline works closely with authorities to rebuild its network gradually.

Passengers with confirmed bookings who need assistance can also reach the Customer Contact Centre at +91 124 6173838. IndiGo continues to monitor the situation closely to ensure safety while restoring operations across the Middle East and select European routes.

Affected customers are being proactively contacted to assist with rebooking. IndiGo emphasises that flight schedules may change at short notice, and passengers should check the latest flight status before leaving for the airport:

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