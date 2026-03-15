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Limited flights operate as IndiGo adjusts schedules amid regional situation

Affected customers are being proactively contacted to assist with rebooking

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
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The changes affect flights scheduled between 16 and 28 March 2026.
The changes affect flights scheduled between 16 and 28 March 2026.
IANS

Dubai: IndiGo has scaled back flights to Dubai and other Middle East destinations amid the evolving situation in the region. The changes affect flights scheduled between 16 and 28 March 2026, as the airline works closely with authorities to rebuild its network gradually.

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Passenger guidance and rescheduling

Affected customers are being proactively contacted to assist with rebooking. IndiGo emphasises that flight schedules may change at short notice, and passengers should check the latest flight status before leaving for the airport:

Passengers with confirmed bookings who need assistance can also reach the Customer Contact Centre at +91 124 6173838. IndiGo continues to monitor the situation closely to ensure safety while restoring operations across the Middle East and select European routes.

  • Air India and Air India Express reduce UAE flights

  • Air India and Air India Express have curtailed their ad hoc operations for 15 March 2026.

  • Air India: Only one Delhi–Dubai return flight operating; four of five planned Dubai flights cancelled.

  • Air India Express: Only one Delhi–Dubai return flight operating; five of six Dubai flights cancelled.

  • Abu Dhabi: All five Air India Express flights cancelled.

  • Sharjah: Flights planned to Delhi, Kannur, Kochi, Kozhikode, Mumbai, and Thiruvananthapuram.

  • Ras Al Khaimah: Flights to Kozhikode and Kochi operating.

All flights remain subject to slot availability and prevailing conditions, and passengers on cancelled services can rebook or request a full refund.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
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