Limited flights operate as IndiGo adjusts schedules amid regional situation

Affected customers are being proactively contacted to assist with rebooking
Dubai: IndiGo has scaled back flights to Dubai and other Middle East destinations amid the evolving situation in the region. The changes affect flights scheduled between 16 and 28 March 2026, as the airline works closely with authorities to rebuild its network gradually.
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Affected customers are being proactively contacted to assist with rebooking. IndiGo emphasises that flight schedules may change at short notice, and passengers should check the latest flight status before leaving for the airport:
Passengers with confirmed bookings who need assistance can also reach the Customer Contact Centre at +91 124 6173838. IndiGo continues to monitor the situation closely to ensure safety while restoring operations across the Middle East and select European routes.
Air India and Air India Express reduce UAE flights
Air India and Air India Express have curtailed their ad hoc operations for 15 March 2026.
Air India: Only one Delhi–Dubai return flight operating; four of five planned Dubai flights cancelled.
Air India Express: Only one Delhi–Dubai return flight operating; five of six Dubai flights cancelled.
Abu Dhabi: All five Air India Express flights cancelled.
Sharjah: Flights planned to Delhi, Kannur, Kochi, Kozhikode, Mumbai, and Thiruvananthapuram.
Ras Al Khaimah: Flights to Kozhikode and Kochi operating.
All flights remain subject to slot availability and prevailing conditions, and passengers on cancelled services can rebook or request a full refund.