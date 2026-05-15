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Air India suspends, reduces international flights until August 2026 amid rising costs

North America, Europe, Asia routes cut as airline seeks schedule stability

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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Over 1,200 monthly flights to continue even as key routes face suspensions
Over 1,200 monthly flights to continue even as key routes face suspensions

Air India has announced temporary cuts and suspensions across several international routes between June and August 2026, citing ongoing airspace restrictions and record-high jet fuel prices impacting global operations.

The airline said the move is aimed at improving schedule stability and reducing last-minute inconvenience for passengers amid a challenging operating environment.

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Despite the reductions, Air India confirmed it will continue operating more than 1,200 international flights every month across five continents.

North America routes face major adjustments

Several long-haul North American services will see frequency cuts or suspensions over the coming months.

Delhi–Chicago services have been temporarily suspended, while Delhi–San Francisco flights will reduce from 10 weekly services to seven through August.

Delhi–Toronto flights will operate five times weekly through July before returning to daily operations in August, while Delhi–Vancouver services will drop from seven weekly flights to five.

In a network reshuffle, Mumbai–Newark services will increase from three weekly flights to daily operations. However, Delhi–Newark and Mumbai–New York (JFK) services will be temporarily suspended.

  • Delhi-Chicago: Temporarily suspended

  • Delhi-San Francisco: reduced from 10x weekly to 7x weekly through August

  • Delhi-Toronto: Reduced from 10x weekly to 5x weekly through July, increasing to daily operation from August

  • Delhi-Vancouver: Reduced from 7x weekly to 5x weekly

  • Mumbai-Newark service increases from 3x weekly to 7x weekly and Delhi-New York (JFK) remains a 7x weekly service while Delhi-Newark and Mumbai-New York (JFK) services will be temporarily suspended

Europe network scaled back

Air India has reduced frequencies on several European routes, including Paris, Copenhagen, Milan, Vienna, Zurich and Rome.

Delhi–Paris services will fall from 14 weekly flights to seven, while other destinations will also see moderate reductions through the summer period.

  • Delhi-Paris: Reduced from 14x weekly to 7x weekly

  • Delhi-Copenhagen: Reduced from 4x weekly to 3x weekly

  • Delhi-Milan: Reduced from 5x weekly to 4x weekly

  • Delhi-Vienna: Reduced from 4x weekly to 3x weekly

  • Delhi-Zurich: Reduced from 4x weekly to 3x weekly

  • Delhi-Rome: Reduced from 4x weekly to 3x weekly

Australia and Asia services reduced

Flights to Australia have also been impacted, with Delhi–Melbourne and Delhi–Sydney routes reduced from daily operations to four weekly services.

Across Asia, Southeast Asia and SAARC regions, the airline has announced a mix of suspensions and reduced frequencies.

Delhi–Shanghai and Chennai–Singapore services will remain suspended through August, while routes to Singapore, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Kathmandu, Dhaka, Colombo, Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City will operate at reduced frequencies.

Delhi–Malé and Mumbai–Dhaka services have also been temporarily suspended.

  • Delhi-Shanghai: Temporarily suspended through August

  • Delhi-Singapore: Reduced from 24x weekly to 14x weekly

  • Mumbai-Singapore: Reduced from 14x weekly to 7x weekly

  • Chennai-Singapore: Temporarily suspended through August

  • Delhi-Bangkok: Reduced from 28x weekly to 21x weekly from July

  • Mumbai-Bangkok: Reduced from 13x weekly to 7x weekly from July

  • Delhi-Kuala Lumpur: Reduced from 10x weekly to 5x weekly

  • Delhi-Ho Chi Minh City: Reduced from 7x weekly to 4x weekly in July and August

  • Delhi-Hanoi: Reduced from 5x weekly to 4x weekly in July and August

  • Delhi-Kathmandu: Reduced from 42x weekly to 28x weekly in June, and further to 21x weekly in July and August

  • Delhi-Dhaka: reduced from 7x weekly to 4x weekly

  • Mumbai-Dhaka: Temporarily suspended through August

  • Mumbai-Colombo: Reduced from 7x weekly to 4x weekly

  • Delhi-Colombo: Reduced from 14x weekly to 12x weekly

  • Delhi-Malé: Temporarily suspended through August

Refunds and alternate options

Air India said affected passengers will be offered alternative flight options wherever feasible.

Customers will also be eligible for complimentary date changes or full refunds, depending on booking conditions.

The airline added that support teams remain available through its 24x7 contact centre and digital channels.

Further network changes possible

Air India said it continues to work with regulators, airport authorities and industry partners to restore full capacity as soon as conditions allow.

However, the airline warned that additional adjustments may be introduced if current operational challenges persist.

Related Topics:
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