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In Pictures: Deadly fire tears through New Delhi building

More than 40 people were rescued after a fire tore through a hotel building in Delhi

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
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A devastating fire swept through a mixed-use building in New Delhi's Malviya Nagar area on Wednesday, killing at least 21 people and injuring several others. The building housed a restaurant on the ground floor and a hotel on the upper floors and was located in one of the capital's most densely populated neighborhoods.
A devastating fire swept through a mixed-use building in New Delhi's Malviya Nagar area on Wednesday, killing at least 21 people and injuring several others. The building housed a restaurant on the ground floor and a hotel on the upper floors and was located in one of the capital's most densely populated neighborhoods.
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Emergency crews responded with eight fire engines and battled the blaze for several hours before bringing it under control. Authorities said more than 40 people were rescued and taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.
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Local residents rescue a foreign national from a hotel engulfed by fire in New Delhi, India, on June 3, 2026.
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Dramatic scenes unfolded as thick smoke engulfed the building, with some occupants seen calling for help from windows while firefighters worked to reach those trapped inside. Local residents also joined rescue efforts, helping evacuate people and carry the injured to safety.
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A girl reacts after being rescued from a hotel fire in New Delhi.
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A foreign national woman shouts for help from a hotel window as a fire engulfs the building in New Delhi.
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Officials have launched an investigation into the cause of the fire.
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Reports indicated that some of the victims were foreign nationals visiting India for medical treatment and staying in the area.
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A family of foreign nationals hangs from a hotel window as fire engulfs the building in New Delhi, India, on June 3, 2026.
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Locals and bystanders watch as firefighters battle a hotel fire in New Delhi, India, on June 3, 2026. Emergency crews worked to contain the blaze and rescue people trapped inside the building.
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President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday expressed grief over the tragic Malviya Nagar fire incident, in which 21 people have lost their lives so far, and dozens are injured. She offered condolences to the families of the deceased and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.
AP
Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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