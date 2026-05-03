Family tragedy: 9 killed, infant among dead in Delhi fire

Resident says air-conditioner blast may have triggered the blaze
Dubai: Nine people, including a one-year-old child, were killed and two others injured after a devastating fire tore through a four-storey residential building in east Delhi’s Vivek Vihar area early Sunday, Indian media reports said.
The blaze broke out around 4am on the second floor and quickly spread to the upper levels, engulfing the third and fourth floors before firefighters could contain it. At least 14 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and it took nearly two hours to bring the fire under control, officials said.
More than a dozen residents were rescued during the operation, while the injured were shifted to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital for treatment.
Authorities said the identities of all nine victims have been confirmed. The worst-hit was the second floor, where five members of a family died — Arvind Jain (60), his wife Anita Jain (58), their son Nishant Jain (35), his wife Anchal Jain (33), and their young child.
On the third floor, three more family members — Nitin Jain (50), his wife Shailey Jain (48), and their son Samyak Jain (25) — lost their lives. Another victim, Sikha Jain (40), died on the first floor, while her husband Naveen Jain (48) was injured.
Rescue operations were significantly hampered by poor access and timing, IANS reported, citing fire officials. The early-morning blaze broke out when visibility was low and most residents were asleep, delaying evacuation efforts. Fire Officer Mukesh Verma said the building’s protective front grills made it difficult for teams to break in quickly and reach those trapped inside.
A total of 14 fire tenders were deployed, and around 15 people were rescued during the operation. According to Verma, several injured were rushed to a nearby hospital, including one person who suffered burns over roughly 30 per cent of the body, while others were treated and discharged after primary care.
In one of the most distressing moments, three people who attempted to escape via the roof were unable to do so as access doors were locked, and were later found dead on the staircase.
Firefighters brought the blaze under control after nearly two hours, but search operations continued to ensure no one remained trapped. Multiple agencies, including the Delhi Fire Service, police, Crime Branch and the Delhi Disaster Management Authority, were involved in the response. The cause of the fire is yet to be officially established, though locals have suggested a possible short circuit, IANS said.
Visuals from the scene showed charred interiors and thick smoke billowing from the building even after the fire was contained.
“Early in the morning, a call was received about a fire. Fire tenders and local police were immediately rushed to the spot. It took about two hours to bring the fire under control, after which search operations were carried out,” DCP Shahdara Rajendra Prasad Meena said.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta described the incident as “extremely tragic” and extended condolences to the bereaved families, assuring full support and assistance.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, though a resident told ANI that an air-conditioner blast may have triggered the blaze.