Family tragedy: 9 killed, infant among dead in Delhi fire

The blaze broke out around 4am on the second floor and quickly spread to the upper levels, engulfing the third and fourth floors before firefighters could contain it. At least 14 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and it took nearly two hours to bring the fire under control, officials said.

Authorities said the identities of all nine victims have been confirmed. The worst-hit was the second floor, where five members of a family died — Arvind Jain (60), his wife Anita Jain (58), their son Nishant Jain (35), his wife Anchal Jain (33), and their young child.

On the third floor, three more family members — Nitin Jain (50), his wife Shailey Jain (48), and their son Samyak Jain (25) — lost their lives. Another victim, Sikha Jain (40), died on the first floor, while her husband Naveen Jain (48) was injured.

Rescue operations were significantly hampered by poor access and timing, IANS reported, citing fire officials. The early-morning blaze broke out when visibility was low and most residents were asleep, delaying evacuation efforts. Fire Officer Mukesh Verma said the building’s protective front grills made it difficult for teams to break in quickly and reach those trapped inside.

In one of the most distressing moments, three people who attempted to escape via the roof were unable to do so as access doors were locked, and were later found dead on the staircase.

A total of 14 fire tenders were deployed, and around 15 people were rescued during the operation. According to Verma, several injured were rushed to a nearby hospital, including one person who suffered burns over roughly 30 per cent of the body, while others were treated and discharged after primary care.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control after nearly two hours, but search operations continued to ensure no one remained trapped. Multiple agencies, including the Delhi Fire Service, police, Crime Branch and the Delhi Disaster Management Authority, were involved in the response. The cause of the fire is yet to be officially established, though locals have suggested a possible short circuit, IANS said.

“Early in the morning, a call was received about a fire. Fire tenders and local police were immediately rushed to the spot. It took about two hours to bring the fire under control, after which search operations were carried out,” DCP Shahdara Rajendra Prasad Meena said.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.