Dubai: A day after a devastating fire tore through a nightclub in North Goa, the full scale of the tragedy became clearer, with officials confirming that 25 people had died — including four members of the same family from Delhi who had been on holiday. The blaze had erupted just before midnight on Saturday at Birch by Romeo Lane, a popular nightlife venue in Arpora village. Nearly 100 people had been inside when flames, believed to have been triggered by indoor firecrackers or a cylinder blast, spread rapidly and engulfed the club within minutes.