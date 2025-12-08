Officials probe safety failures after a Goa nightclub fire killed 25 people
Dubai: A day after a devastating fire tore through a nightclub in North Goa, the full scale of the tragedy became clearer, with officials confirming that 25 people had died — including four members of the same family from Delhi who had been on holiday. The blaze had erupted just before midnight on Saturday at Birch by Romeo Lane, a popular nightlife venue in Arpora village. Nearly 100 people had been inside when flames, believed to have been triggered by indoor firecrackers or a cylinder blast, spread rapidly and engulfed the club within minutes.
Among the victims were three sisters — Anita Joshi, Saroj Joshi and Kamla Joshi — along with their brother-in-law, Vinod Kumar. Their relative, Bhavna Joshi, survived and identified the bodies on Sunday. The family had travelled to Goa for a brief vacation and had been scheduled to return to Delhi on Monday.
Eyewitness accounts described scenes of panic as smoke quickly filled the venue. Many guests rushed toward the basement and kitchen areas, unaware that these sections lacked proper exits. Rescue teams later confirmed that several victims, particularly staff members, were found trapped in these narrow, confined spaces. Officials stated that the establishment lacked adequate fire-safety systems and compliant emergency exits, factors that significantly worsened the outcome.
By Sunday evening, authorities had detained four managers linked to the nightclub and launched a formal government inquiry. The arrested individuals were produced before the Bardez District Court and remanded to police custody for six days. They were being held at the Anjuna Police Station and questioned for nearly eight hours about safety lapses and the whereabouts of the missing owners.
On Monday, the Goa Police issued a lookout notice for the absconding nightclub owners, brothers Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, who reportedly left Goa shortly after the incident. Fearing they may attempt to flee the country, authorities alerted airports and police stations nationwide. In a related development, a man identified as Bhola was detained in Delhi for his suspected links to the owners and the club’s operations. A police team transported him back to Goa for further questioning.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed distress over the incident and announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh to the families of each deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured. Of the 25 victims, four were tourists, and 14 were staff members, while the identities of seven others remained unconfirmed. Six injured individuals continued to receive treatment on Monday.
With inputs and Video from ANI
