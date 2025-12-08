Goa Police contact Interpol division of CBI to coordinate efforts to apprehend duo
Dubai: The two owners of the Goa nightclub where 25 people were killed in a fire fled India for Thailand just hours after the incident took place on Saturday night, Indian media said, citing police officials.
According to NDTV, after an FIR was registered, a police team visited the brothers’ residence in Delhi but did not find them there, leaving a notice at the property.
The police then asked the Bureau of Immigration to issue a lookout circular, which was processed by Sunday evening.
Immigration authorities in Mumbai discovered that the accused boarded IndiGo flight 6E-1073 to Phuket at 5:30 am on Sunday, just hours after the blaze. International IndiGo flights were unaffected by ongoing pilot rostering issues that disrupted domestic operations.
Police sources told NDTV the move appears to have been an attempt to evade questioning. The Goa Police have contacted the Interpol division of the Central Bureau of Investigation to coordinate efforts to apprehend the two men as soon as possible.
Saturday night: Fire breaks out at Goa nightclub, killing 25 people.
Hours later: FIR filed against owners Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra.
Police check Delhi home: Accused missing; notice left behind.
Sunday evening: Lookout circular issued by Bureau of Immigration.
5:30 am Sunday: Both boarded IndiGo flight 6E-1073 to Phuket.
After departure: Goa Police seek Interpol assistance through CBI.
In the first information report filed after the incident on Sunday night, the Goa Police had booked the brothers along with other unnamed individuals for culpable homicide not amounting to murder (Section 105 BNS), for acts endangering the lives and personal safety of others (125 (a) (b) BNS), and for Negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter (section 287 BNS).
On Monday morning, Saurabh took to social media to express grief for the incident.
“The management expresses profound grief and is deeply shaken by the tragic loss of lives resulting from the unfortunate incident at Birch. In this hour of irreparable sorrow and overwhelming distress, the management stands in unwavering solidarity with the families of the deceased as well as those injured, and conveys its heartfelt condolences with utmost sincerity,” he said via Instagram.
