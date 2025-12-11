Dubai: Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra — the restaurateur brothers who ran the Goa nightclub where 25 people were killed in a devastating fire — thought they had slipped out of India before the fallout could reach them.

There was no police case registered against them at the time they flew out. Yet within days after December 6 inferno , the escape that seemed smooth had turned into a trap — one set not at airports or borders, but through India’s passport law.

Facing criticism over how the owners managed to flee, the Centre moved swiftly and strategically. Officials invoked Section 10A of the Passport Act, a seldom-used but powerful provision that allows the government to suspend passports to prevent further travel.

Government sources told NDTV that the move was deliberate: As soon as the suspension kicked in, the Luthras’ stay in Thailand became illegal — giving Indian authorities the leverage they needed.

At the same time, the Central Bureau of Investigation issued a Blue Corner notice, alerting international agencies and tightening the net around the brothers, who own the Romeo Lane chain with outlets in 22 cities and four countries.

Sources said Thai officials cooperated “swiftly and decisively,” detaining the duo and holding them until an Indian team could fly in. The officers are now in Thailand and are expected to bring the brothers back within 24 hours to face trial in Goa.

Two photos circulated late Wednesday night show the Luthras with their hands tied, standing beside Thai police officers and holding their suspended passports — a dramatic reversal of fortune for men who believed they had outrun the law.

The brothers face a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and negligence. Indian authorities will now press for their deportation to bring them to trial in Goa.

Four staff members have been arrested. The Luthras, meanwhile, have approached a Delhi court seeking transit anticipatory bail, arguing: they are licensees, not owners of the building; they were not present at the nightclub during the incident and they travelled to Thailand for a “business meeting,” not to evade the law.

