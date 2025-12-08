Goa nightclub inferno: Owner breaks silence as probe finds flammable decor, single exit and no fire clearance

Dubai: More than 24 hours after a devastating blaze tore through the popular Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Goa’s Arpora — claiming 25 lives and injuring six — owner Saurabh Luthra has finally spoken publicly, even as police issue lookout notices and investigators uncover shocking safety violations.

On Monday, Goa Police issued lookout notices for Saurabh and co-owner Gaurav Luthra, saying both men left Goa soon after the fire and are suspected of attempting to leave the country. All airports and police stations nationwide have been alerted.

He added that the club “stands in unwavering solidarity with the families of the deceased as well as those injured” and promised “every possible form of assistance, support and cooperation.”

Firefighters said they were forced to park their trucks about 400 metres away, carrying hoses on foot to reach the basement. By the time they made entry, the situation was “unsurvivable.”

Some tourists, unfamiliar with the layout, ran toward the basement kitchen instead of the exit. Around 20 staff members were working there. The moment they turned back, the floor above was already on fire, blocking their escape.

A case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and negligence has been registered, according to multiple Indian media reports. Four staff members have been arrested, and officials said a police team has left for Delhi to trace the owners.

