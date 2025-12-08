GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
India

Goa nightclub inferno: Owner breaks silence as probe finds flammable decor, single exit and no fire clearance

Police issue lookout notices and investigators uncover shocking safety violations

Last updated:
Stephen N R, Senior Associate Editor
3 MIN READ
The victims include 20 staff members and five tourists, many of whom suffocated to death in a basement kitchen after being trapped by a single narrow exit route.
The victims include 20 staff members and five tourists, many of whom suffocated to death in a basement kitchen after being trapped by a single narrow exit route.

Dubai: More than 24 hours after a devastating blaze tore through the popular Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Goa’s Arpora — claiming 25 lives and injuring six — owner Saurabh Luthra has finally spoken publicly, even as police issue lookout notices and investigators uncover shocking safety violations.

The victims include 20 staff members and five tourists, many of whom suffocated to death in a basement kitchen after being trapped by a single narrow exit route.

Management 'deeply shaken'

In his first public response since the tragedy, Luthra called it a moment of “irreparable sorrow and overwhelming distress.”

“The management expresses profound grief and is deeply shaken by the tragic loss of lives resulting from the unfortunate incident at Birch,” he posted on Instagram.

He added that the club “stands in unwavering solidarity with the families of the deceased as well as those injured” and promised “every possible form of assistance, support and cooperation.”

Police hunt nightclub owners who allegedly fled Goa

The reassurance contrasts sharply with the mounting criminal action.

On Monday, Goa Police issued lookout notices for Saurabh and co-owner Gaurav Luthra, saying both men left Goa soon after the fire and are suspected of attempting to leave the country. All airports and police stations nationwide have been alerted.

A case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and negligence has been registered, according to multiple Indian media reports. Four staff members have been arrested, and officials said a police team has left for Delhi to trace the owners.

Built like a trap: Bamboo ceiling, fireworks, one exit

Investigators say Birch was effectively a tinderbox waiting to ignite.

  • Heavy use of straw, bamboo, rattan and other flammable materials lined the ceiling and arches

  • A single, narrow entry-cum-exit pathway served as the only escape route

  • The club had no fire safety clearance, no working extinguishers and no alarms

  • The access road was so restricted that fire engines could not reach the premises

Inside, the setting for disaster unfolded on Saturday night during a heavily promoted “Bollywood Banger Night.”

Viral videos show a dancer performing to ‘Mehbooba Mehbooba’ as electronic fireworks explode near the bamboo ceiling. Within seconds, the fire races overhead while the crowd initially mistakes it for part of the show.

“No announcements were made to evacuate,” an investigator said, according to and NDTV report. “People didn’t realise the danger until it was too late.”

Chaos, wrong turn and toxic smoke

As flames spread, panic took over.

Some tourists, unfamiliar with the layout, ran toward the basement kitchen instead of the exit. Around 20 staff members were working there. The moment they turned back, the floor above was already on fire, blocking their escape.

By then, thick, toxic smoke had filled the kitchen, creating a lethal gas chamber.

“Most of the victims died of suffocation, not burns,” officials said.

Firefighters delayed by lack of access

Rescue efforts were hampered by poor planning and infrastructure.

Firefighters said they were forced to park their trucks about 400 metres away, carrying hoses on foot to reach the basement. By the time they made entry, the situation was “unsurvivable.”

A disaster with warnings hiding in plain sight

Photos and videos posted by the club itself show the elements that turned Birch into a death trap:

  • Ceiling covered with woven palm and bamboo

  • Canopy-style arches made of straw over the entrance

  • No emergency lighting, fire exit signage or audible alarms

The club’s Instagram handle boasted of being Goa’s “First Island Club”, but investigators now say its design amounted to a systemic violation of basic building and fire safety norms.

Families left grieving, authorities scrambling

Two days after the inferno, families of the 25 dead are collecting bodies, arranging funerals and demanding accountability. The tragedy has raised urgent questions about Goa’s booming nightlife industry, unregulated construction, and lax enforcement by local authorities.

Action has already been taken against several panchayat officials, but police say the scope of responsibility will widen.

“This was preventable,” an official said. “Every single rule meant to save lives was ignored.”

Stephen N R
Stephen N RSenior Associate Editor
A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.
Show More
Related Topics:
crimeindia

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

The charred interior of Romeo Lane restaurant and nightclub after a fire, triggered by a cylinder blast, destroyed everything inside at Arpora in North Goa district on Sunday, December 7, 2025.

Four from Delhi family die in tragic Goa nightclub fire

2h ago2m read
According to eyewitness accounts, flames suddenly shot up behind the performance console — possibly triggered by firecrackers set off during the dance.

One spark, no escape: How a Goa club fire killed 25

4m read
Tourists among 25 killed in Goa nightclub fire

Tourists among 25 killed in Goa nightclub fire

2m read
The 32-year-old faces multiple charges after opening an emergency exit. [Illustrative image]

Chaos on flight after passenger opens emergency exit

1m read