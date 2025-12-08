Goa nightclub inferno: Owner breaks silence as probe finds flammable decor, single exit and no fire clearance

Police issue lookout notices and investigators uncover shocking safety violations
Dubai: More than 24 hours after a devastating blaze tore through the popular Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Goa’s Arpora — claiming 25 lives and injuring six — owner Saurabh Luthra has finally spoken publicly, even as police issue lookout notices and investigators uncover shocking safety violations.
The victims include 20 staff members and five tourists, many of whom suffocated to death in a basement kitchen after being trapped by a single narrow exit route.
In his first public response since the tragedy, Luthra called it a moment of “irreparable sorrow and overwhelming distress.”
“The management expresses profound grief and is deeply shaken by the tragic loss of lives resulting from the unfortunate incident at Birch,” he posted on Instagram.
He added that the club “stands in unwavering solidarity with the families of the deceased as well as those injured” and promised “every possible form of assistance, support and cooperation.”
The reassurance contrasts sharply with the mounting criminal action.
On Monday, Goa Police issued lookout notices for Saurabh and co-owner Gaurav Luthra, saying both men left Goa soon after the fire and are suspected of attempting to leave the country. All airports and police stations nationwide have been alerted.
A case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and negligence has been registered, according to multiple Indian media reports. Four staff members have been arrested, and officials said a police team has left for Delhi to trace the owners.
Investigators say Birch was effectively a tinderbox waiting to ignite.
Heavy use of straw, bamboo, rattan and other flammable materials lined the ceiling and arches
A single, narrow entry-cum-exit pathway served as the only escape route
The club had no fire safety clearance, no working extinguishers and no alarms
The access road was so restricted that fire engines could not reach the premises
Inside, the setting for disaster unfolded on Saturday night during a heavily promoted “Bollywood Banger Night.”
Viral videos show a dancer performing to ‘Mehbooba Mehbooba’ as electronic fireworks explode near the bamboo ceiling. Within seconds, the fire races overhead while the crowd initially mistakes it for part of the show.
“No announcements were made to evacuate,” an investigator said, according to and NDTV report. “People didn’t realise the danger until it was too late.”
As flames spread, panic took over.
Some tourists, unfamiliar with the layout, ran toward the basement kitchen instead of the exit. Around 20 staff members were working there. The moment they turned back, the floor above was already on fire, blocking their escape.
By then, thick, toxic smoke had filled the kitchen, creating a lethal gas chamber.
“Most of the victims died of suffocation, not burns,” officials said.
Rescue efforts were hampered by poor planning and infrastructure.
Firefighters said they were forced to park their trucks about 400 metres away, carrying hoses on foot to reach the basement. By the time they made entry, the situation was “unsurvivable.”
Photos and videos posted by the club itself show the elements that turned Birch into a death trap:
Ceiling covered with woven palm and bamboo
Canopy-style arches made of straw over the entrance
No emergency lighting, fire exit signage or audible alarms
The club’s Instagram handle boasted of being Goa’s “First Island Club”, but investigators now say its design amounted to a systemic violation of basic building and fire safety norms.
Two days after the inferno, families of the 25 dead are collecting bodies, arranging funerals and demanding accountability. The tragedy has raised urgent questions about Goa’s booming nightlife industry, unregulated construction, and lax enforcement by local authorities.
Action has already been taken against several panchayat officials, but police say the scope of responsibility will widen.
“This was preventable,” an official said. “Every single rule meant to save lives was ignored.”
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox