According to eyewitness accounts cited by NDTV and India Today, flames suddenly shot up behind the performance console — possibly triggered by firecrackers set off during the dance. At first, nobody seemed alarmed.

Someone even joked that the dancer had literally “set the stage on fire.” But within seconds, thin palm-leaf roofing and makeshift décor caught fire, and what looked like a party trick became a stampede for survival.

The nightclub had a single narrow entry and exit connection to the main road through tight winding lanes. When the blaze broke out, some patrons rushed outside. Others, in blind panic, fled downstairs into the kitchen area — believing it was safer.

According to multiple witnesses, this proved fatal. Thick smoke gathered rapidly in enclosed spaces. People who ran into the lower level became trapped along with staff, unable to escape as the oxygen disappeared. Firefighters later said most of the victims died not from burns, but from suffocation, buried under smoke they could neither see nor breathe through.

The Prime Minister expressed condolences and said assistance is being provided to families. The government has promised financial help and a full examination of whether fire safety norms were followed.

According to early investigations, the fire is believed to have started on the upper floor and turned deadly because of blocked, congested, or insufficient exits — and because many people went downstairs where smoke concentration was worse.

Goa’s Chief Minister has called it a “painful day” for the state. A magisterial inquiry has been ordered. Police have registered an FIR against the general managers and the owner, and arrest warrants have been issued.

One survivor, Fatima Shaikh, said there was confusion from the very first spark. “We rushed out of the club only to see that the entire structure was up in flames,” she recalled. according to India Today. Several people ran downstairs instead of outside. According to her, makeshift palm-leaf structures ignited instantly and the fire spread horizontally along the ceiling.

Local panchayat officials say there had been notices issued previously, citing construction irregularities and lack of permissions. According to officials familiar with the dispute, the building had been sublet and was at the centre of ongoing complaints between business partners. A demolition notice was reportedly issued, but action was paused due to administrative intervention.

Six others were injured, and several survivors described a scene of “complete chaos” — shouting, collapsing ceilings, and thick black smoke before anyone had time to think clearly.

Fire engines struggled to reach the site. The access road was so narrow and congested that engines had to be parked nearly 400 meters away, and hoses were carried by hand. According to fire officials, those minutes lost were crucial. By the time the flames were brought under control, 25 bodies were found in various parts of the club. Some have yet to be identified.

