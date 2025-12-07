Belly dance performance turns deadly as flames race through makeshift décor
Dubai: It began like any other party night in Goa.
Around 1 am on Sunday, nearly a hundred tourists were packed into Birch By Romeo Lane, a flashy island-style nightclub tucked near the backwaters of Arpora.
The venue was hosting a much-promoted “Bollywood Banger Night.” A belly dancer swayed to the classic Sholay track Mehbooba O Mehbooba as the crowd whistled, clapped, and held up their phones.
Then came the spark.
According to eyewitness accounts cited by NDTV and India Today, flames suddenly shot up behind the performance console — possibly triggered by firecrackers set off during the dance. At first, nobody seemed alarmed.
Someone even joked that the dancer had literally “set the stage on fire.” But within seconds, thin palm-leaf roofing and makeshift décor caught fire, and what looked like a party trick became a stampede for survival.
The nightclub had a single narrow entry and exit connection to the main road through tight winding lanes. When the blaze broke out, some patrons rushed outside. Others, in blind panic, fled downstairs into the kitchen area — believing it was safer.
Flammable materials
Palm-leaf roofing, makeshift structures, and temporary décor ignited instantly when sparks hit.
Blocked / narrow exits
One congested entry-exit point forced crowds to funnel through tight space.
No clear evacuation route
Panicked guests fled downward into a kitchen with no ventilation instead of outside escape paths.
Limited fire access
Narrow external lanes forced fire engines to park well away from the venue, wasting crucial time.
Suspected illegal construction
Local panchayat says the club lacked proper permissions; a demolition notice had been issued but halted.
Indoor pyrotechnics
Witnesses say firecrackers were part of the stage performance — an extreme risk in close quarters.
No adequate fire safety equipment
Early investigations indicate absence of functioning extinguishers and fire exits.
According to multiple witnesses, this proved fatal. Thick smoke gathered rapidly in enclosed spaces. People who ran into the lower level became trapped along with staff, unable to escape as the oxygen disappeared. Firefighters later said most of the victims died not from burns, but from suffocation, buried under smoke they could neither see nor breathe through.
Fire engines struggled to reach the site. The access road was so narrow and congested that engines had to be parked nearly 400 meters away, and hoses were carried by hand. According to fire officials, those minutes lost were crucial. By the time the flames were brought under control, 25 bodies were found in various parts of the club. Some have yet to be identified.
11:30 pm — Bollywood theme night begins
Tourists gather for a “Bollywood Banger Night,” with live music and dance performances.
1:00 am — Sparks spotted on stage
A dancer performs to Mehbooba; flames suddenly appear behind the console, according to eyewitness videos.
1:01 am — Panic inside venue
Some patrons treat it as part of the show, but fire spreads rapidly along palm-leaf ceiling décor.
1:02–1:05 am — Stampede toward exits
Guests rush outside; others run downstairs into the kitchen area, where thick smoke soon traps them.
≈1:10 am — Firefighters alerted
Multiple calls are made, but access roads prove too narrow for trucks to enter.
1:25 am — Fire engines park 400m away
Hoses are carried on foot through tight lanes; rescue efforts are delayed.
2:00 am — Flames under control
Fire is contained, but smoke fills enclosed sections of the building.
After 2:00 am — Bodies recovered
Twenty-five bodies found across the club; most victims died of suffocation.
Six others were injured, and several survivors described a scene of “complete chaos” — shouting, collapsing ceilings, and thick black smoke before anyone had time to think clearly.
Local panchayat officials say there had been notices issued previously, citing construction irregularities and lack of permissions. According to officials familiar with the dispute, the building had been sublet and was at the centre of ongoing complaints between business partners. A demolition notice was reportedly issued, but action was paused due to administrative intervention.
In other words, everyone knew there was a problem — yet nothing changed.
While investigators are still determining exactly what caused the fire, several issues now raise serious concerns:
Allegedly illegal construction
Use of highly flammable materials
No proper ventilation
Narrow entry-exit pathways
Limited access for emergency services
Overcrowding, no visible fire escape system
Families of staff and tourists are now asking why a club operating without proper documents was allowed to host events that drew hundreds of people on weekends.
One survivor, Fatima Shaikh, said there was confusion from the very first spark. “We rushed out of the club only to see that the entire structure was up in flames,” she recalled. according to India Today. Several people ran downstairs instead of outside. According to her, makeshift palm-leaf structures ignited instantly and the fire spread horizontally along the ceiling.
Moments later, musical instruments were abandoned, the dancer disappeared from view, and the camera recording the performance captured nothing but rising flames.
Goa’s Chief Minister has called it a “painful day” for the state. A magisterial inquiry has been ordered. Police have registered an FIR against the general managers and the owner, and arrest warrants have been issued.
According to early investigations, the fire is believed to have started on the upper floor and turned deadly because of blocked, congested, or insufficient exits — and because many people went downstairs where smoke concentration was worse.
The Prime Minister expressed condolences and said assistance is being provided to families. The government has promised financial help and a full examination of whether fire safety norms were followed.
Who approved this structure and why was a demolition notice halted?
Were indoor firecrackers allowed in a packed nightclub?
Did the club have functioning fire extinguishers or evacuation plans?
How did a venue with unresolved legal disputes operate openly every weekend?
Why were emergency access routes never addressed?
