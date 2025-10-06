Hospital fire kills at least six in India’s Jaipur, short circuit suspected

Relatives of the victims protested outside SMS Hospital, alleging negligence by staff
At least six patients were killed after a fire broke out in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the trauma centre at Jaipur’s state-run Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital. Families alleged that hospital staff fled soon after the blaze, which is suspected to have been caused by a short circuit on the second floor.
The fire erupted late Sunday night, with smoke rapidly spreading across the floor, causing panic among patients and their families. Various documents, ICU equipment, blood sample tubes, and other items were destroyed in the blaze.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the tragedy via an X post: "The loss of lives due to a fire tragedy at a hospital in Jaipur, Rajasthan, is deeply saddening. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon."
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma visited SMS Hospital following the incident. According to SMS Hospital Trauma Centre In-charge Dr Anurag Dhakad, the fire broke out due to a short circuit and tragically claimed six lives.
CM Sharma assured that the injured are receiving proper care and treatment. He added that relief efforts are ongoing and the government stands with the affected families.
Rajasthan Minister Jawahar Singh Bedham said: “The CM is here after learning of the ICU fire. Out of 24 patients, most have been saved. Their complete treatment is our priority.”
Dr Dhakad added: “Our patients were in critical condition, many in a coma. Toxic gases released due to the electrical fire worsened their condition. We tried shifting them to lower ICUs, but sadly, six could not be saved.”
Deputy CM Prem Chand Bairwa, who accompanied the CM, also expressed condolences and reviewed rescue operations, meeting with patients and their families.
Relatives of the victims protested outside SMS Hospital, alleging negligence by staff. Many claimed they had warned about a short circuit, but no action was taken.
Puran Singh, a relative, said: "Smoke spread throughout the ICU, causing panic. Some rescued their own patients, but mine was left alone. The gates were shut as gas spread further."
Another protestor, Narendra Singh, added: "There was no equipment to douse the fire. My mother was admitted there."
The Rajasthan government has formed a six-member committee to investigate the fire and hospital safety arrangements.
The committee, chaired by Iqbal Khan, Commissioner of the Medical Department, includes officials from RajMES, PWD, SMS Medical College, and the Jaipur Fire Department.
The committee will investigate:
Causes of the fire
Hospital management’s fire control arrangements
Safety and evacuation procedures for patients
Measures to prevent recurrence
Former CM Ashok Gehlot demanded a high-level inquiry to ensure such incidents do not recur. Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph confirmed the deaths and said forensic investigations are underway.
