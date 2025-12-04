GOLD/FOREX
Kuwaiti female student dies in Ohio crash; Second victim in ICU

She was driving a 2018 Audi Q3 on Summerford Road when she failed to stop at a stop sign

Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
For illustrative purposes only.
Gulf News archives

Dubai: A Kuwaiti university student has been killed and her companion critically injured in a tragic road accident in the United States, authorities confirmed. The crash happened early Tuesday morning in Clark County, Ohio, where 20-year-old female university student died at the scene, Almajlliss online newspaper reported.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), the victim was driving a 2018 Audi Q3 southbound on Summerford Road where she failed to stop at a stop sign. The vehicle was struck by a 2025 Freightliner Cascadia semi travelling along US Route 42. The force of the impact pushed the Audi into a 2015 Nissan Rogue coming from the opposite direction.

A 19-year-old Kuwaiti woman, who was travelling in the front passenger seat, was rushed to Grant Medical Hospital with life-threatening injuries and remains in intensive care.

The two occupants of the Nissan, a man and woman in their 60s from South Charleston, were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Kuwaiti authorities and the embassy in Washington are following up on the incident and provide support to the students’ families.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
