Kuwaiti female student dies in Ohio crash; Second victim in ICU

She was driving a 2018 Audi Q3 on Summerford Road when she failed to stop at a stop sign
Dubai: A Kuwaiti university student has been killed and her companion critically injured in a tragic road accident in the United States, authorities confirmed. The crash happened early Tuesday morning in Clark County, Ohio, where 20-year-old female university student died at the scene, Almajlliss online newspaper reported.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), the victim was driving a 2018 Audi Q3 southbound on Summerford Road where she failed to stop at a stop sign. The vehicle was struck by a 2025 Freightliner Cascadia semi travelling along US Route 42. The force of the impact pushed the Audi into a 2015 Nissan Rogue coming from the opposite direction.
A 19-year-old Kuwaiti woman, who was travelling in the front passenger seat, was rushed to Grant Medical Hospital with life-threatening injuries and remains in intensive care.
The two occupants of the Nissan, a man and woman in their 60s from South Charleston, were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Kuwaiti authorities and the embassy in Washington are following up on the incident and provide support to the students’ families.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox