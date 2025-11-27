Kerala rapper Vedan admitted to ICU after Dubai show; Doha leg postponed

Artist’s health turned critical after his high-energy Dubai performance
Kerala rapper Vedan has been admitted to the intensive care unit of a private hospital in Dubai after performing despite a high viral fever at his weekend concert, organisers confirmed.
The popular artist had delivered a high-energy performance on Sunday at the ‘Vetta’ show held at Amity Dubai School, Al Qusais, even as he told fans he was running a fever of 102 degrees.
However, Vedan’s condition deteriorated after the performance.
“Due to artist Vedan being hospitalised in Dubai with a diagnosed viral fever, his medical team has advised immediate rest before resuming public performances,” organisers said.
The artist’s team confirmed the development.
“He is currently under intensive medical care, and his recovery remains our highest priority,” according to a statement posted on his social media platform.
Vedan was scheduled to perform in Doha this Friday, but the concert has been postponed following what his team described as a “sudden critical health emergency”.
The show has now been rescheduled to December 12.
During his Dubai performance, Vedan acknowledged he was unwell but said he could not disappoint fans who had travelled from across the UAE.
“Even though I was suddenly hit with a high fever, I couldn’t step back when I saw the overwhelming love and energy from the Dubai crowd,” he said on stage.
“I’m not feeling my best, but the love from my fans in Dubai kept me going.”
Fans flooded social media with clips from the night, praising the rapper’s commitment and stage presence.
