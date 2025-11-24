GOLD/FOREX
Kerala rapper Vedan wows Dubai crowd despite battling high fever

Singer says fans’ love, with everyone in signature black, kept him going

Ashwani Kumar, Chief Reporter
Kerala rapper Vedan performs at ‘Vetta’ in Dubai despite battling a high fever, thrilling fans with his chart-topping hits.
Photo: Ashwani Kumar/ Gulf News

Despite battling a high fever, popular Kerala rapper Vedan delivered a stellar performance on Sunday, leaving the Dubai audience spellbound.

The energetic show, titled ‘Vetta’, held at Amity Dubai School, Al Quasis, drew fans from across the country eager to witness Vedan’s chart-topping hits live. Known for his dynamic stage presence and engaging performances, Vedan did not let his illness dampen the night’s energy.
Fans cheered, danced and shared moments across social media.

The line-up also featured performers Gabri, Anonymouss, Stic, Vxal, and Hrishi. While the show was scheduled for 5 pm, fans dressed in signature black began arriving hours early. A massive crowd – aware of Vedan’s illness – awaited the young rapper, who eventually took the stage to a rousing welcome.

Speaking during his performance, Vedan noted he had been eagerly anticipating this Dubai show.
“Even though I was suddenly hit with a high fever, I couldn’t step back when I saw the overwhelming love and energy from the UAE crowd,” he said. “I have a high fever of 102 degrees. I’m not feeling my best, but the love from my fans in Dubai kept me going.”

Vedan continued to entertain the audience with his popular tracks late into the night. “Performing for such a packed crowd is amazing. Thank you for your love,” he said while signing off.

During the show, the audience gave him a warm shout-out for his recent Kerala State Film Award as Best Lyricist, lighting up the venue with their mobile lights.

The event marked another milestone for Vedan, who has been steadily gaining a fan following in the UAE. Organisers praised his professionalism and dedication, noting that the show ran smoothly despite last-minute health concerns.

