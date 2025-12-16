GOLD/FOREX
Dileep acquittal in Kerala actress assault case: Kerala govt to move High Court within a week and was the verdict leaked?

Kerala government will move an appeal challenging the Ernakulam Sessions Court's verdict

Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Malayalam actor Dileep
Dubai: The Kerala government is set to file an appeal against the Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court’s verdict that acquitted four accused, including actor Dileep, in the high-profile actress assault case. Sources indicate that the appeal is likely to be filed within a week, following government instructions to the prosecution.

According to Malayala Manorama, ministers P. Rajeev, V. Sivankutty, and Saji Cherian announced the decision shortly after Judge Honey M. Varghese convicted six accused while acquitting four. On Sunday, Minister Rajeev expressed disappointment over the verdict and said a decision on the next steps would be taken after consultations with the Director General of Prosecution.

In the case, seven accused—Pulsar Suni, Martin Antony, Manikandan B, Vijeesh VP, Saleem H, and Pradeep—were found guilty. The six convicts were sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment. The trial court’s December 8 order acquitted actor Dileep, also known as P. Gopalakrishnan, along with Charley Thomas, Sanilkumar (alias Mesthri Sanil), and Sarath G. Nair.

Separately, the investigation officer, DySP Baiju, has informed the Director General of Police about an alleged leak of the trial court’s verdict through an anonymous letter. According to the DySP’s complaint, several individuals reportedly received the letters a week before the judgment was delivered.

