GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 26°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Dileep acquitted in Kerala actress assault case, six found guilty

A total of 10 people, including Dileep, had been named accused in the case

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
Kerala: Actor Dileep at the court ahead of the verdict.
Kerala: Actor Dileep at the court ahead of the verdict.

The Principal District and Sessions court, Ernakulam has acquitted prominent Malayalam actor Dileep in the 2017 rape and abduction case of an actress. The judge found accused one (Pulsar Suni) to 6 guilty of rape, molestation and other offenders. Their sentence will be pronounced on December 12.

The 8-year case

In February 2017, the Malayalam film industry was rocked when a leading actress was abducted and sexually assaulted in a moving car in Kochi. The case quickly drew national attention, especially after allegations surfaced linking prominent actor Dileep to the crime. Nearly nine years later, the Ernakulam District and Principal Sessions Court delivered its long-awaited verdict on Monday, December 8. Dileep has been acquitted.

The investigation initially pointed to Sunil Kumar, infamously known as Pulsar Suni, a driver in the film industry, as the prime accused. During the assault, Suni reportedly told the survivor that he was carrying out a “quotation,” implying a planned attack. Further inquiries suggested the crime was not random, but part of a larger conspiracy allegedly orchestrated to intimidate and humiliate the survivor, eventually implicating Dileep and nine others.

After years of twists, turns, and courtroom drama, Judge Honey M Varghese delivered a verdict that has left the Malayalam film industry reeling, closing a chapter on a case that has profoundly impacted cinema and public discourse alike.

The accused

Among the key accused is Sunil NS, infamously known as Pulsar Suni, who is alleged to have masterminded the attack. Others facing trial include Martin Antony, Manikandan B, Vijeesh VP, Salim H (aka Vadival Salim), Pradeep, Charly Thomas, Sanilkumar (aka Mesthiri Sanil), and G Sarath.

They were charged under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, including Section 120B (criminal conspiracy), Section 109 (abetment), Section 366 (kidnapping or abduction of a woman), Section 354 (assault or criminal force with intent to outrage modesty), Section 354B (use of criminal force with intent to disrobe), Section 357 (wrongful confinement), Section 376D (gang rape), Section 201 (causing disappearance of evidence), and Section 212 (harbouring an offender), read with Section 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

They were also charged under provisions of the IT Act, 2008 for allegedly recording and circulating visuals of the assault.

The other accused who have been acquitted include Charlie Thomas and Sanilkumar, also known as Mesthiri Sanil. Another accused, Vishnu, turned approver and cooperated with the investigation. Additionally, two individuals who were allegedly given mobile phones by Sunil were later acquitted.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Eight years on: Verdict looms in Kerala case that shook Mollywood; Dileep among accused.

10 accused in actor assault case: How Dileep is linked

5m read
Malayalam actor Dileep being taken to Aluva jail on July 11, 2017.

Kerala actress assault case trial: Dileep under scanner

4m read
Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil

Survivor’s testimony deepens case against Kerala MLA

3m read
Malayalam actress and dancer Anu Sithara

Malayalam actress Anu Sithara opens dance school in UAE

2m read