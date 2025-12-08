Dileep acquitted in Kerala actress assault case, six found guilty

A total of 10 people, including Dileep, had been named accused in the case
The Principal District and Sessions court, Ernakulam has acquitted prominent Malayalam actor Dileep in the 2017 rape and abduction case of an actress. The judge found accused one (Pulsar Suni) to 6 guilty of rape, molestation and other offenders. Their sentence will be pronounced on December 12.
In February 2017, the Malayalam film industry was rocked when a leading actress was abducted and sexually assaulted in a moving car in Kochi. The case quickly drew national attention, especially after allegations surfaced linking prominent actor Dileep to the crime. Nearly nine years later, the Ernakulam District and Principal Sessions Court delivered its long-awaited verdict on Monday, December 8. Dileep has been acquitted.
The investigation initially pointed to Sunil Kumar, infamously known as Pulsar Suni, a driver in the film industry, as the prime accused. During the assault, Suni reportedly told the survivor that he was carrying out a “quotation,” implying a planned attack. Further inquiries suggested the crime was not random, but part of a larger conspiracy allegedly orchestrated to intimidate and humiliate the survivor, eventually implicating Dileep and nine others.
After years of twists, turns, and courtroom drama, Judge Honey M Varghese delivered a verdict that has left the Malayalam film industry reeling, closing a chapter on a case that has profoundly impacted cinema and public discourse alike.
Among the key accused is Sunil NS, infamously known as Pulsar Suni, who is alleged to have masterminded the attack. Others facing trial include Martin Antony, Manikandan B, Vijeesh VP, Salim H (aka Vadival Salim), Pradeep, Charly Thomas, Sanilkumar (aka Mesthiri Sanil), and G Sarath.
They were charged under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, including Section 120B (criminal conspiracy), Section 109 (abetment), Section 366 (kidnapping or abduction of a woman), Section 354 (assault or criminal force with intent to outrage modesty), Section 354B (use of criminal force with intent to disrobe), Section 357 (wrongful confinement), Section 376D (gang rape), Section 201 (causing disappearance of evidence), and Section 212 (harbouring an offender), read with Section 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).
They were also charged under provisions of the IT Act, 2008 for allegedly recording and circulating visuals of the assault.
The other accused who have been acquitted include Charlie Thomas and Sanilkumar, also known as Mesthiri Sanil. Another accused, Vishnu, turned approver and cooperated with the investigation. Additionally, two individuals who were allegedly given mobile phones by Sunil were later acquitted.
