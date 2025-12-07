Malayalam actress assault case: Who are the 10 accused and how Dileep is allegedly involved

From Pulsar Suni to Sarath: Meet all 10 accused and Dileep’s alleged role in the 2017 case
The sensational 2017 assault case involving a leading Malayalam actress has gripped Kerala for over eight years, exposing structural issues and power imbalances in the film industry.
The attack, which took place on February 17, 2017, involved the abduction and sexual assault of the actress in a moving car, allegedly orchestrated by driver Sunilkumar (Pulsar Suni) and others. The assault was reportedly filmed, sparking nationwide outrage and media scrutiny.
The case involves 10 accused, facing charges ranging from gang rape and kidnapping to criminal conspiracy:
Pulsar Suni (N.S. Sunil) – Prime accused; allegedly carried out the assault and filmed it. Claimed he was hired by Dileep for Rs15 million. He spent years in custody before being granted bail by the Supreme Court in September 2024.
Dileep (P. Gopalakrishnan) – Eighth accused and alleged mastermind. Charges include criminal conspiracy, gang rape, wrongful detention, destruction of evidence, and distribution of obscene images.
3–8. Martin Antony, B. Manikandan, V.P. Vijeesh, H. Salim (Vadival Salim), Pradeep, Charlie Thomas – Core accused, charged with gang rape, kidnapping, and criminal conspiracy. B. Manikandan made headlines for a minor suicide attempt while in police custody.
Sanilkumar (Mestri Sanilan) – Added later through a supplementary chargesheet.
VIP Sarath (Sarath Nair) – Dileep’s friend, added in the second chargesheet.
The attack took place while the actress was travelling from Thrissur to Kochi for a film shoot. The trial formally began in March 2018 but has faced repeated delays, disputes over video evidence, witness hostility, and multiple petitions. The final verdict is scheduled for December 8, 2025, before Ernakulam Principal Sessions Judge Honey M Varghese.
Investigators say the assault was part of a calculated plan to intimidate and humiliate the actress. According to the prosecution, the alleged motive was revenge, after the survivor had reportedly exposed details of Dileep’s extramarital affair to his then-wife, actress Manju Warrier. Dileep is accused of orchestrating the attack by allegedly hiring Pulsar Suni to carry it out.
The case gained momentum after a 2017 letter from Suni to Dileep surfaced, in which Suni demanded Rs15 million as payment. Following this, Dileep was named the eighth accused, charged with criminal conspiracy, intimidation, and destruction of evidence.
Dileep was arrested on July 10, 2017, and granted bail under strict conditions on October 3, 2017. Pulsar Suni, who spent several years in custody, was granted bail by the Supreme Court in September 2024.
The ongoing trial sees Dileep facing gang rape, insulting womanhood, wrongful detention, use of force, destruction of evidence, and taking and distributing obscene images.
Other accused, including Pulsar Suni, face multiple charges under the Indian Penal Code—sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 366 (kidnapping), 376D (gang rape)—as well as provisions of the Information Technology Act, 2008, since the assault was filmed with the intent to distribute.
M.S. Sunil, popularly known as Pulsar Suni, worked as a driver at Malayalam film sets and was the former personal driver of actor-turned-MLA Mukesh. In February 2017, he allegedly led a gang that abducted and raped the actress in a moving vehicle near Nedumbassery.
Suni reportedly knew Dileep since 2013 from film sets, including Sound Thoma and Georgettan’s Pooram. Investigators claim Dileep held a grudge against the actress for revealing his extramarital affair and allegedly tasked Suni with the assault, promising payment.
Suni allegedly recruited six friends to abduct the actress while she was travelling from Thrissur to Kochi. She was reportedly raped in a moving vehicle. Suni later attempted to meet Dileep’s current wife but went into hiding and was arrested a month later.
A letter Suni wrote from jail linked Dileep to the crime. Initially claiming coercion, Suni later said he was hired by Dileep. Both now face each other during the ongoing trial proceedings.
A recent development revealed a claim from Pulsar Suni’s lawyer, Pratheesh Kurup, that Suni and Dileep know each other—a claim Dileep denies. This matter has been brought to the trial court ahead of the verdict.
The verdict comes just days before Kerala’s two-phase local body elections on December 9 and 11. A conviction could bolster the CPI(M)-led Left Front, while an acquittal may give the Congress-led UDF grounds to question the state’s policing and women’s safety record.
The case reshaped the conversation around safety, accountability, and systemic reform in the Malayalam film industry. It led to the formation of the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) and prompted the Kerala government to appoint the Hema Committee, highlighting risks faced by women and calling for industry-wide reforms.
The eight-year saga remains a watershed moment, underscoring the intersections of celebrity, crime, and accountability in Indian cinema.
The 2017 Malayalam actress assault case involves 10 accused, facing charges including gang rape, kidnapping, and criminal conspiracy.
Pulsar Suni (N.S. Sunil) – Prime accused; allegedly carried out the assault and filmed it. Claimed he was hired by Dileep for Rs 1.5 crore. Spent several years in custody before being granted bail by the Supreme Court in September 2024.
Martin Antony – Accused of participating in the abduction and assault; charged with gang rape, kidnapping, and criminal conspiracy.
B. Manikandan – Core accused; charged with gang rape, kidnapping, and criminal conspiracy. Made headlines for a minor suicide attempt while in police custody.
V.P. Vijeesh – Accused of involvement in the assault; charged with gang rape, kidnapping, and criminal conspiracy.
H. Salim (Vadival Salim) – Core accused; involved in abduction and assault; charged with gang rape, kidnapping, and criminal conspiracy.
Pradeep – Accused in the conspiracy; faced charges including gang rape, kidnapping, and criminal conspiracy.
Charlie Thomas – Core accused; involved in the attack; charged with gang rape, kidnapping, and criminal conspiracy.
Dileep (P. Gopalakrishnan) – Alleged mastermind and eighth accused. Investigators claim his motive was revenge after the survivor reportedly exposed his extramarital affair to his then-wife, Manju Warrier. Charges include criminal conspiracy, gang rape, wrongful detention, destruction of evidence, and distribution of obscene images.
Sanilkumar (Mestri Sanilan) – Added later through a supplementary chargesheet; accused of involvement in the abduction and assault.
VIP Sarath (Sarath Nair) – Dileep’s friend, added in the second chargesheet; accused of criminal conspiracy in the case.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox