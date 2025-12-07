Kerala actress assault case: Dileep trial explained ahead of momentous verdict on December 8

Nearly a decade later, Malayalam movie fans are hoping actress-survivor gets closure
Dubai: In February 2017, a shocking crime rocked the Malayalam film industry. A prominent actress was returning from a film shoot in Thrissur, Kerala, when she was abducted and sexually assaulted, with videos of the attack recorded by the perpetrators.
What followed was a nearly nine-year legal battle involving some of the industry’s most influential figures, including superstar Dileep, accused of orchestrating the crime. The case revealed conspiracies, hostile witnesses, and mishandled evidence, while sparking protests and reforms that reshaped Mollywood.
On December 8, 2025, the verdict is finally set to drop—and its impact will be felt far beyond the courtroom. Ahead of the big day, Gulf News dives deep into the trial, the murky twists, and more:
On February 17, 2017, a prominent Malayalam film actress was returning from a film shoot in Thrissur, Kerala, to Kochi when she was abducted and sexually assaulted by a group of men inside a moving vehicle. The videos of the assault were recorded by the attackers. The very next day, the driver of the vehicle, Martin Antony, was arrested, followed by Sunil NS, popularly known as Pulsar Suni, who was later identified as the first accused. Four other men were arrested by the end of the month. Suni remained in jail for over seven years until the Supreme Court granted him bail in 2024.
Dileep, a leading actor in the Malayalam film industry, was accused of conspiring and orchestrating the assault. According to the prosecution, the alleged motive was revenge: the survivor had previously revealed details of Dileep’s affair to his then-wife, actress Manju Warrier. Dileep was arrested in July 2017 and spent 83 days in jail before the Kerala High Court granted him bail. During the trial, the prosecution claimed that Dileep attempted to intimidate witnesses and tamper with evidence, though his bail was never revoked.
Currently, the trial involves nine accused, including Dileep. They are Sunil NS aka Pulsar Suni, Martin Antony, Manikandan B, Vijeesh VP, Salim H aka Vadival Salim, Pradeep, Charlie Thomas, actor Dileep, and Sanilkumar aka Mesthiri Sanil. One accused, Vishnu, turned approver for the prosecution, while two others—advocate Pratheesh Chacko and his assistant Raju Joseph—were discharged. Recently, one accused, Manikandan, reportedly attempted suicide.
According to a report in Bar and Bench, the accused are charged under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code, including criminal conspiracy (120B), abetment (109), kidnapping (366), assault intending to outrage modesty (354), gang rape (376D), causing disappearance of evidence (201), and harboring an offender (212), among others. They are also charged under the Information Technology Act, 2008, for the alleged illegal recording and distribution of visuals of the assault.
The trial began on March 8, 2018, and was conducted in-camera, meaning it was closed to the public and press. Judge Honey M Varghese, later the Principal District and Sessions Judge of Ernakulam, presided over the proceedings. The prosecution saw multiple resignations, including Special Public Prosecutors A Suresan and Anil Kumar, while V Ajakumar is currently handling the case. Dileep has been represented by Senior Advocates B Raman Pillai in the trial and Kerala High Court, and Mukul Rohatgi in the Supreme Court.
Witness testimony has been critical, particularly in establishing the charge of criminal conspiracy (IPC 120B). Out of 261 witnesses examined, 28 turned hostile, retracting statements that were damaging to Dileep. Notable examples include actors Bhama, Siddique, and Edavela Babu, all of whom initially supported the survivor’s account but later denied it in court.
Yes. In 2021, audio clips and statements suggested a potential conspiracy involving Dileep and Suni to murder police officers investigating the assault. This led to a separate FIR, and the accused, including Dileep, received anticipatory bail. While connected tangentially, this matter is separate from the main assault trial.
A key piece of evidence in the case is a memory card containing footage of the assault. Allegations arose that it was illegally accessed while in court custody in 2018 and 2021. The Kerala High Court noted that the mishandling of the evidence violated the survivor’s fundamental rights, emphasizing the severe emotional and psychological harm caused. The survivor later issued a public statement in 2022, and her initial act of reporting the assault has been credited with catalyzing broader changes in the industry.
The case sparked widespread protests and led to the formation of the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC). The Justice K Hema Committee report, made public in 2024, revealed systemic sexual harassment in the industry. Allegations were raised against multiple prominent actors, including some who turned hostile in the trial. Following the report, the entire executive committee of AMMA, including Mohanlal, resigned. February 17, 2017, is now seen as a turning point for Mollywood, highlighting issues of safety and accountability.
The verdict in the trial is scheduled for Monday, December 8, 2025, to be delivered by Judge Honey Varghese. The outcome is expected to have significant repercussions not only for Dileep and the other accused but also for the Malayalam film industry and society at large.
