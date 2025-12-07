Kerala actress assault case: Dileep trial explained ahead of momentous verdict on December 8

On February 17, 2017, a prominent Malayalam film actress was returning from a film shoot in Thrissur, Kerala, to Kochi when she was abducted and sexually assaulted by a group of men inside a moving vehicle. The videos of the assault were recorded by the attackers. The very next day, the driver of the vehicle, Martin Antony, was arrested, followed by Sunil NS, popularly known as Pulsar Suni, who was later identified as the first accused. Four other men were arrested by the end of the month. Suni remained in jail for over seven years until the Supreme Court granted him bail in 2024.