Authorities suspect Mamkootathil left the state as non-bailable charges stack up
The sexual assault case against suspended Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil in Kerala has taken a more troubling turn, with new allegations coming to light from the survivor’s confidential statement to the police. The young woman has accused the legislator of sexually exploiting her under the promise of marriage and later forcing her to undergo an abortion.
According to her statement, Mamkootathil allegedly sent abortion pills through a close associate and pressured her to consume them. She told investigators that he threatened her during a video call, leaving her with no choice but to follow his instructions. Soon after taking the pills, she suffered serious health complications and sought treatment from a government hospital gynaecologist. Police have now traced the doctor and confirmed the medical visit.
Following her detailed statement, a team led by Rural SP K.S. Sudarsan recorded additional evidence and widened the search for Mamkootathil. Officers believe he went into hiding soon after the FIR was first filed at Valiyamala Police Station. The case was later moved to Nemom Police Station as the alleged incidents occurred within its limits.
Investigators suspect the MLA may have already left Kerala. His mobile phone, switched off since the day the survivor filed her direct complaint to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, briefly became active on Friday morning. Police teams were already searching locations in Palakkad and Pathanamthitta at the time.
A businessman from Adoor, said to be a close associate of Mamkootathil, is also under scrutiny. He is suspected of delivering the abortion pills to the complainant.
The case has been registered under eight non-bailable sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023. These include: Section 64 for rape, Section 64(2) for repeated rape, Section 64(f) for rape by a person in a position of trust, Section 64(h) for rape on a pregnant woman, and Section 64(m) for repeated assault on the same survivor.
In addition, the case includes Section 89 for causing miscarriage without consent, BNS 316 for criminal breach of trust, and Section 68(e) of the IT Act relating to the transmission of offensive digital content. Together, the charges carry penalties ranging from ten years’ imprisonment to life.
The survivor had submitted a three-page written complaint to the Chief Minister on Thursday, along with WhatsApp chats and audio clips. Following this, Kerala Police Chief Ravada Chandrasekhar handed the case over to Crime Branch Chief H. Venkitesh for a deeper probe.
Meanwhile, Mamkootathil has begun preparing his legal defence. He reportedly met a lawyer in Kochi and is considering filing for anticipatory bail in either the Thiruvananthapuram District Sessions Court or the Kerala High Court.
Police are set to move the Neyyattinkara Court on Friday to record the complainant’s statement under Section 164 of the CrPC. If approved, it will be taken the same day and could add a crucial layer of evidence.
Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala confirmed that Mamkootathil was suspended in August when similar allegations surfaced. “Now let the law take its course,” he said.
With local body elections approaching, the case is expected to trigger significant political fallout in the state.
