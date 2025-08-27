Police sources say efforts are underway to record statements from the women
Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Police’s Crime Branch has registered a case against suspended Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil on charges of harassing young women, after multiple complaints reached the state police chief and local police stations.
The case was filed on Wednesday evening on a suo motu basis, even though several women who earlier spoke publicly against the MLA have not yet lodged formal complaints.
Police sources said efforts are underway to record statements from the women. If the complainants formally confirm their allegations, Mamkootathil could face serious legal consequences.
Adding to the controversy, a more grave charge has emerged. Advocate Shinto Sebastian filed a petition with the Ernakulam Central Police and the State Child Rights Commission, alleging that Mamkootathil forced a woman into an abortion.
The complaint refers to an audio clip aired by a television channel in which the MLA is purportedly heard pressuring a woman to terminate her pregnancy.
The petition argues that such actions amount to a violation of the unborn child’s right to life and constitute a serious criminal offence. It also accuses Mamkootathil of physical and psychological harassment, intimidation and abuse.
Sebastian has demanded immediate registration of an FIR and intervention by the Child Rights Commission.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan reacted sharply to the allegations, assuring that the government would take all necessary legal steps.
“There is no need for anyone to hesitate in filing complaints. Full protection will be provided,” he said.
The Chief Minister also condemned the alleged remarks attributed to Mamkootathil, including one where a pregnant woman was reportedly told “it would not take much time to be killed”. Vijayan described the remarks as “deeply criminal and unacceptable”.
The controversy has sparked widespread outrage across Kerala, with media, women’s groups and civil society organisations demanding strict action. Within the Congress, too, concerns have been raised over the seriousness of the allegations.
Actress and former journalist Rini Ann George, along with BJP leader and transgender activist Avantika, has accused Mamkootathil of sending obscene messages online, though neither has filed a complaint so far.
As the investigation gathers momentum, the scandal is shaping into one of the most politically damaging crises the Congress has faced in Kerala in recent years.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox