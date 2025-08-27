GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 38°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
India

Suspended Kerala MLA Rahul Mamkootathil booked in harassment case; forced abortion claim emerges

Police sources say efforts are underway to record statements from the women

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil
Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil
X

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Police’s Crime Branch has registered a case against suspended Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil on charges of harassing young women, after multiple complaints reached the state police chief and local police stations.

The case was filed on Wednesday evening on a suo motu basis, even though several women who earlier spoke publicly against the MLA have not yet lodged formal complaints.

Police sources said efforts are underway to record statements from the women. If the complainants formally confirm their allegations, Mamkootathil could face serious legal consequences.

Forced abortion allegation

Adding to the controversy, a more grave charge has emerged. Advocate Shinto Sebastian filed a petition with the Ernakulam Central Police and the State Child Rights Commission, alleging that Mamkootathil forced a woman into an abortion.

The complaint refers to an audio clip aired by a television channel in which the MLA is purportedly heard pressuring a woman to terminate her pregnancy.

The petition argues that such actions amount to a violation of the unborn child’s right to life and constitute a serious criminal offence. It also accuses Mamkootathil of physical and psychological harassment, intimidation and abuse.

Sebastian has demanded immediate registration of an FIR and intervention by the Child Rights Commission.

Chief Minister’s strong reaction

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan reacted sharply to the allegations, assuring that the government would take all necessary legal steps.

“There is no need for anyone to hesitate in filing complaints. Full protection will be provided,” he said.

The Chief Minister also condemned the alleged remarks attributed to Mamkootathil, including one where a pregnant woman was reportedly told “it would not take much time to be killed”. Vijayan described the remarks as “deeply criminal and unacceptable”.

Growing political fallout

The controversy has sparked widespread outrage across Kerala, with media, women’s groups and civil society organisations demanding strict action. Within the Congress, too, concerns have been raised over the seriousness of the allegations.

Actress and former journalist Rini Ann George, along with BJP leader and transgender activist Avantika, has accused Mamkootathil of sending obscene messages online, though neither has filed a complaint so far.

As the investigation gathers momentum, the scandal is shaping into one of the most politically damaging crises the Congress has faced in Kerala in recent years.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
Show More
Related Topics:
keralaindiaKerala politics

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Rahul Mamkoottathil has a reason to smile - the Congress decides a suspension is enough and not throwing him out of the party.

Has Congress in Kerala done right thing on Rahul issue?

3m read
Rini Ann George

Malayalam actress accuses Congress MLA of misconduct

2m read
Imprisoned in war-torn Yemen under militant Al Houthi control, Nimisha Priya stands convicted of murder and is awaiting her fate.

MLA, K.A. Paul blamed for Nimisha's release delay

4m read
Congress leader Palode Ravi

Left will form govt again in Kerala: Congress leader

2m read