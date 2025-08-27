Police sources said efforts are underway to record statements from the women. If the complainants formally confirm their allegations, Mamkootathil could face serious legal consequences.

The case was filed on Wednesday evening on a suo motu basis, even though several women who earlier spoke publicly against the MLA have not yet lodged formal complaints.

The petition argues that such actions amount to a violation of the unborn child’s right to life and constitute a serious criminal offence. It also accuses Mamkootathil of physical and psychological harassment, intimidation and abuse.

The complaint refers to an audio clip aired by a television channel in which the MLA is purportedly heard pressuring a woman to terminate her pregnancy.

Adding to the controversy, a more grave charge has emerged. Advocate Shinto Sebastian filed a petition with the Ernakulam Central Police and the State Child Rights Commission, alleging that Mamkootathil forced a woman into an abortion.

The Chief Minister also condemned the alleged remarks attributed to Mamkootathil, including one where a pregnant woman was reportedly told “it would not take much time to be killed”. Vijayan described the remarks as “deeply criminal and unacceptable”.

“There is no need for anyone to hesitate in filing complaints. Full protection will be provided,” he said.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan reacted sharply to the allegations, assuring that the government would take all necessary legal steps.

As the investigation gathers momentum, the scandal is shaping into one of the most politically damaging crises the Congress has faced in Kerala in recent years.

Actress and former journalist Rini Ann George, along with BJP leader and transgender activist Avantika, has accused Mamkootathil of sending obscene messages online, though neither has filed a complaint so far.

The controversy has sparked widespread outrage across Kerala, with media, women’s groups and civil society organisations demanding strict action. Within the Congress, too, concerns have been raised over the seriousness of the allegations.

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.