Kerala MLA Rahul Mamkootathil is absconding amid fresh allegations within the Congress

Rahul Mamkootathil is currently wanted in connection with multiple sexual assault cases

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
Suspended Kerala MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, now absconding, faces multiple allegations as police intensify the search for him amid fresh accusations from within his own party.
Suspended Kerala MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, now absconding, faces multiple allegations as police intensify the search for him amid fresh accusations from within his own party.
X/ANI

Dubai: Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil remains absconding as police widen their search amid mounting allegations, including fresh accusations from within his own party. The ongoing controversy deepened today after a senior Congresswoman leader publicly stated that she had warned party leadership years ago about Mamkootathil’s “problematic behaviour”, claiming the warnings were ignored. Her statement has intensified criticism of the party’s handling of the issue, raising questions about internal accountability.

Rahul Mamkootathil is currently wanted in connection with multiple sexual assault cases, including a major complaint alleging rape, coercion, and forced abortion. A second FIR filed this week by another woman has significantly escalated the situation. Police sources say the MLA has been “unreachable” for over a week, leading investigators to suspect that he may have left Kerala with the help of aides.

In a significant development, police have detained his driver and a Bengaluru hotel owner, both suspected of assisting Mamkootathil while he was on the run. The Crime Branch is examining CCTV footage, travel details, and phone records to track his movements. A lookout notice has also been issued.

Meanwhile, internal fissures within the Congress are becoming increasingly visible. Senior leader MA Shahanas alleged that she had repeatedly raised concerns about Mamkootathil’s conduct when he was being considered for a Youth Congress leadership position. Her statement has triggered a political storm, with opposition parties accusing Congress of shielding him despite knowing his background.

The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) has stated that a “final decision” on his future in the party will be taken soon, but pressure is mounting for immediate expulsion.

As the MLA continues to evade arrest and more voices from within Congress emerge with troubling allegations, the case has grown into a significant political and legal crisis, with both public outrage and police action intensifying.

With inputs from Agencies

