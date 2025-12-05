Dinner invite for Shashi Tharoor but not Congress sparks protocol storm during Putin visit

Congress sources said the decision to exclude the party high command while inviting Tharoor alone was “highly unusual” and added a new flashpoint to an already tense day. When asked, Tharoor confirmed he would attend the dinner, saying, “I have received the invitation and I am going.”

A political row erupted in India on Thursday after it emerged that the Congress leadership had not been invited to the state dinner for visiting Russian President Vladimir Putin — even as party MP Shashi Tharoor received an invitation in his capacity as Chair of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs.

Shashi Tharoor, who was invited to the state dinner amid the controversy, said, “In a democracy, it is healthy for visiting leaders to meet representatives across the political spectrum,” while confirming separately that he would be attending.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, “It is protocol that any visiting dignitary may meet the Leader of the Opposition if requested. However, this government wants everything to revolve around them and refuses to follow democratic norms.”

“But this government has deliberately attempted to scrap that precedent. It instructs foreign delegations not to meet the LoP. This is happening repeatedly, and it appears to have now become its official policy,” he added.

Alex Abraham Senior Associate Editor

Alex has been on the frontline of global headlines for nearly 30 years. A Senior Associate Editor, he’s part newsroom veteran and part globe-trotting correspondent. His credentials? He was part of the select group of journalists who covered Pope Francis’ historic visit to the UAE - flying with the pontiff himself. With 27 years on the ground in the Middle East, Alex is one of the most trusted voices in the region when it comes to decoding politics and power plays. He breaks down global affairs into slick, 60-second news - his morning reels are practically a daily ritual for audiences across the UAE. Sharp. Grounded. Fast. Insightful. That’s Alex at his best, bringing a steady editorial hand to every story he tells.