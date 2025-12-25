Reacting to Suryavanshi’s record-breaking performance in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Tharoor took to X to hail the youngster’s talent. “The last time a fourteen-year-old showed such prodigious cricketing talent, it was Sachin Tendulkar — and we all know what became of him. What are we waiting for? Vaibhav Suryavanshi for India!” he wrote, tagging Gautam Gambhir, the BCCI, Sachin Tendulkar and chief selector Ajit Agarkar.