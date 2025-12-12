India’s Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashes 171 in U19 Asia Cup thriller against UAE

The 14-year-old left-hander brought up his century in only 56 balls, blasting five fours and nine sixes on his way to three figures. He continued to dominate the UAE attack before falling for 171, bowled behind his legs by spinner Uddish Suri while attempting a paddle sweep. His innings, featuring nine fours and 14 sixes, ended just six runs short of Ambati Rayudu’s long-standing Youth ODI record of 177, set in 2002.