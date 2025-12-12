India’s Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashes 171 in U19 Asia Cup thriller against UAE

The young opener lights up Dubai with a ruthless 171, built on 14 sixes and 9 fours
Dubai: India’s young opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi produced a stunning display in Dubai on Friday, smashing 171 off just 95 deliveries against hosts UAE in India’s opening match of the Under-19 Men’s Asia Cup 2025 at the ICC Academy Ground.
The 14-year-old left-hander brought up his century in only 56 balls, blasting five fours and nine sixes on his way to three figures. He continued to dominate the UAE attack before falling for 171, bowled behind his legs by spinner Uddish Suri while attempting a paddle sweep. His innings, featuring nine fours and 14 sixes, ended just six runs short of Ambati Rayudu’s long-standing Youth ODI record of 177, set in 2002.
Suryavanshi, who hails from Bihar, already holds the record for the fastest Youth ODI hundred — a 52-ball effort against England that surpassed Pakistan’s Kamran Ghulam. He is also the youngest player to score a century in the format.
His assault on the UAE attack comes less than a month after he hammered 144 off 42 balls against the same opposition during the Asia Cup Rising Stars T20 event in Doha on 14 November. The young batter now has two centuries in Youth ODIs, adding to his 143 against England earlier this year.
Earlier this month, Suryavanshi also made headlines in domestic cricket, becoming the youngest player to score a century in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with a superb knock for Bihar against Maharashtra.
For India’s under-19 side, the Asia Cup serves as a key build-up to the 2026 Under-19 ODI World Cup, and Suryavanshi’s innings has offered a strong early boost to their campaign.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox