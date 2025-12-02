14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashes 61-ball 108 in India’s premier domestic T20 tournament

Dubai: There’s no stopping Vaibhav Suryavanshi. The young prodigy, who has been turning heads with his remarkable performances, made history once again on Tuesday, becoming the youngest-ever centurion in India’s premier domestic T20 competition, the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Playing for Bihar, Suryavanshi smashed 108 runs off just 61 balls, including seven fours and as many sixes, during a match against Maharashtra at Eden Gardens.

This was Suryavanshi’s third century in just his 16th professional T20 match, and although it was the slowest of the three — taking 58 balls — it further proved his exceptional talent. Bihar’s vice-captain’s knock helped his team post a competitive total of 176/3, while Maharashtra’s response was 174/7 at the time of writing.

At just 14 years and 250 days old, Suryavanshi set the record for the youngest player to score a century in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. It was also his first fifty of the tournament, which he reached off just 34 balls before going on to score the record-breaking century.

Suryavanshi’s explosive form hasn’t been limited to domestic cricket. In U19 men’s ODIs, he scored a blistering 143 in just 44 balls — setting a new record for the fastest century in the format’s history. He also dominated against the Australia U19 team in a Youth Test match last month, where he slammed a century. And in the Rising Stars Asia Cup, he made headlines with an extraordinary 144 off just 42 balls against UAE, smashing 11 fours and 15 sixes.

Earlier this year, Suryavanshi made history as the youngest-ever IPL player at just 14 years and 23 days old, debuting against the Lucknow Super Giants. Just nine days later, he stunned everyone by becoming the youngest centurion in IPL history with a blistering 35-ball hundred against Gujarat Titans. That knock was not only the fastest IPL century by an Indian, but also the second-fastest ever, trailing only behind Chris Gayle.

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.