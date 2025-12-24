Vaibhav Suryavanshi scripts history with record-breaking List A century at 14

The left-hander’s hundred came off only 36 balls, marking his first non-T20 century in senior cricket. It was also just his seventh List A appearance, having made his debut against Madhya Pradesh earlier this month.

Bihar’s teenage sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi rewrote the record books on Wednesday, becoming the youngest player to score a century in men’s List A cricket. At just 14 years and 272 days, Suryavanshi achieved the feat during the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26 Plate League match against Arunachal Pradesh at the JSCA Oval Ground.

Suryavanshi’s knock now ranks fourth among the fastest List A centuries by Indian batters. Bihar captain Sakibul Gani leads the list after racing to a 32-ball hundred later in the day against Arunachal Pradesh. Jharkhand’s Ishan Kishan sits third, having smashed a 33-ball century against Karnataka, also on Wednesday. Anmolpreet Singh, who reached the milestone in 35 balls against Arunachal Pradesh in 2024, follows next on the list.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Suryavanshi is expected to be available for the opening matches of the Vijay Hazare Trophy before joining the India Under-19 squad for a conditioning camp in Bengaluru, ahead of the Under-19 World Cup in Zimbabwe starting January 15.

In the same innings, Suryavanshi also broke a major global record. He became the fastest player in men’s List A cricket to reach 150, getting there in just 59 balls. The previous record belonged to former South Africa great AB de Villiers, who took 64 balls against West Indies in 2015.

The teenager went well beyond his century. He smashed 190 runs off 84 deliveries, striking 16 fours and 15 sixes at a remarkable strike rate of 226.19, before finally being dismissed.

This was not an isolated performance. Earlier this month, Suryavanshi scored an unbeaten 108 off 61 balls for Bihar against Maharashtra in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at Eden Gardens. That knock made him the youngest player to score a century in the tournament’s history, at 14 years and 250 days.

Since the IPL, Suryavanshi has continued to score heavily on youth tours of England and Australia, amassing 355 runs in England alone at a strike rate of 174.01. In 15 youth ODIs, he averages 51.13, with two centuries and three half-centuries.

The year 2025 has marked a major breakthrough. After becoming the youngest player picked at an IPL auction at 13, he went on to score an IPL century for Rajasthan Royals — a 101 off 38 balls against Gujarat Titans. He played seven matches in IPL 2025, scoring 252 runs at a strike rate of 206.55.

Last month in Doha, Suryavanshi struck a 42-ball 144 against the UAE at the Rising Stars Asia Cup. His century came off 32 balls, making it the joint-third fastest by an Indian in men’s T20s and joint-sixth fastest overall.

He has also impressed at youth level across formats. At the Under-19 Asia Cup in Dubai, Suryavanshi hammered 171 off 95 balls against the UAE, finishing just six runs short of Ambati Rayudu’s long-standing India youth one-day record of 177. In November, he scored a century against Australia Under-19 in a Youth Test match in Brisbane.

