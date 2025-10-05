Harjas Singh smashes 314 in 141 balls, sets new Australian club cricket record

Singh’s innings shattered the long-standing Western Suburbs record of 229 runs held by former Australia captain Bob Simpson, placing him among cricket greats Victor Trumper (335 in 1903) and Phil Jaques (321 in 2007).

His extraordinary knock featured 35 sixes and 14 fours, making it the third-highest individual score in Sydney first-grade cricket and the highest limited-overs total ever recorded in Australian first-grade premier cricket.

Australian cricketer Harjas Singh, 20, has produced one of the most explosive innings in Australian club cricket history, smashing 314 runs off just 141 balls for Western Suburbs in a 50-over grade game against Sydney Cricket Club at Pratten Park.

“This was the best ball-striking I’ve ever produced,” Singh said after the match. His clean hitting and composure impressed both teammates and spectators, many of whom struggled to keep count of the sixes raining over the boundary.

Coming in at number three, Singh took four balls to get off the mark before launching a brutal counterattack. He reached his century off 74 balls and then exploded, adding another 214 runs from just 67 deliveries in a display of pure hitting power.

Western Suburbs finished with 483 for 5 in 50 overs, winning by 196 runs. Remarkably, no other batter scored more than 37, underlining the dominance of Singh’s innings — one that has firmly established him as a rising star of Australian cricket.

Despite being part of Australia’s Under-19 World Cup–winning team earlier this year — where he top-scored with 55 in the final — Singh has yet to earn a rookie contract with New South Wales. However, this record-breaking performance could prove to be a turning point in his career.

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.