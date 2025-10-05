GOLD/FOREX
Harjas Singh smashes 314 in 141 balls, sets new Australian club cricket record

20-year-old Indian-origin batter hits 35 sixes in a stunning innings for Western Suburbs

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
Harjas Singh
Harjas Singh
@ESPNcricinfo/X

Australian cricketer Harjas Singh, 20, has produced one of the most explosive innings in Australian club cricket history, smashing 314 runs off just 141 balls for Western Suburbs in a 50-over grade game against Sydney Cricket Club at Pratten Park.

His extraordinary knock featured 35 sixes and 14 fours, making it the third-highest individual score in Sydney first-grade cricket and the highest limited-overs total ever recorded in Australian first-grade premier cricket.

Breaking long-standing records

Singh’s innings shattered the long-standing Western Suburbs record of 229 runs held by former Australia captain Bob Simpson, placing him among cricket greats Victor Trumper (335 in 1903) and Phil Jaques (321 in 2007).

Coming in at number three, Singh took four balls to get off the mark before launching a brutal counterattack. He reached his century off 74 balls and then exploded, adding another 214 runs from just 67 deliveries in a display of pure hitting power.

“This was the best ball-striking I’ve ever produced,” Singh said after the match. His clean hitting and composure impressed both teammates and spectators, many of whom struggled to keep count of the sixes raining over the boundary.

Future star in the making

Despite being part of Australia’s Under-19 World Cup–winning team earlier this year — where he top-scored with 55 in the final — Singh has yet to earn a rookie contract with New South Wales. However, this record-breaking performance could prove to be a turning point in his career.

Western Suburbs finished with 483 for 5 in 50 overs, winning by 196 runs. Remarkably, no other batter scored more than 37, underlining the dominance of Singh’s innings — one that has firmly established him as a rising star of Australian cricket.

