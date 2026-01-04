GOLD/FOREX
Watch: Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh’s warm gesture wins hearts

Arshdeep also delivered a standout performance in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
Indian bowler Arshdeep Singh during a training session ahead of their first Asia Cup match against UAE at Dubai International cricket stadium.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: Indian cricketer Arshdeep Singh recently won admiration after being seen in a touching moment with an elderly fan, as he respectfully touched her feet to seek blessings and gifted her a photograph.

The heartfelt gesture, captured in viral photos and videos, quickly spread across social media, earning widespread praise from fans. Many described it as emotional and inspiring, applauding Arshdeep’s humility and the respect he shows toward his supporters, offering a glimpse of the person beyond the cricket field.

On the cricketing front, Arshdeep also delivered a standout performance on Saturday, registering his third career List-A five-wicket haul. He spearheaded a dominant bowling display as Punjab thrashed Sikkim by 10 wickets in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. The left-arm pacer returned excellent figures of 5 for 34 from his full 10 overs.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
