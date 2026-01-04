Watch: Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh’s warm gesture wins hearts

Arshdeep also delivered a standout performance in Vijay Hazare Trophy
Dubai: Indian cricketer Arshdeep Singh recently won admiration after being seen in a touching moment with an elderly fan, as he respectfully touched her feet to seek blessings and gifted her a photograph.
The heartfelt gesture, captured in viral photos and videos, quickly spread across social media, earning widespread praise from fans. Many described it as emotional and inspiring, applauding Arshdeep’s humility and the respect he shows toward his supporters, offering a glimpse of the person beyond the cricket field.
On the cricketing front, Arshdeep also delivered a standout performance on Saturday, registering his third career List-A five-wicket haul. He spearheaded a dominant bowling display as Punjab thrashed Sikkim by 10 wickets in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. The left-arm pacer returned excellent figures of 5 for 34 from his full 10 overs.
