Video of cold drink getting refilled at T20 World Cup goes viral

Delhi Cricket board issues clarification over incident

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
1 MIN READ
India's Arshdeep Singh (L) celebrates with wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan (C) after taking the wicket of Namibia's Jan Frylinck during the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup group stage match between India and Namibia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on February 12, 2026.
AFP

Dubai: A video showing a vendor pouring leftover cold drinks from disposable cups back into bottles at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium has gone viral, raising concerns about hygiene at the venue. The stadium, which is hosting the T20 World Cup match between India and Namibia, came under scrutiny after the footage sparked debate among fans.

The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) responded swiftly, dismissing allegations of adulteration and poor hygiene. In a statement issued on Thursday, the association denied the claims circulating on social media.

“We have come across a video circulating on social media, particularly on X, alleging that a vendor was seen pouring cold drinks back into bottles during a recent match,” the DDCA said. The video gained traction after Tuesday’s match between the Netherlands and Namibia.

According to the DDCA, the activity shown was carried out by the stadium’s authorised concessionaire in accordance with event guidelines. The association stated that Coca-Cola products were being served as per agreed commercial arrangements and operational standards.

Clarifying the incident, the DDCA said strict hygiene protocols were followed. It explained that while segregating wet and dry waste, the vendor poured the unused beverage back into bottles as part of the waste disposal process. The bottles were then collected, segregated, and processed in line with the venue’s waste management and recycling policy.

The DDCA reiterated that the bottles were disposed of responsibly, in accordance with established environmental and operational guidelines.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
