Video of cold drink getting refilled at T20 World Cup goes viral

Delhi Cricket board issues clarification over incident
Dubai: A video showing a vendor pouring leftover cold drinks from disposable cups back into bottles at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium has gone viral, raising concerns about hygiene at the venue. The stadium, which is hosting the T20 World Cup match between India and Namibia, came under scrutiny after the footage sparked debate among fans.
The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) responded swiftly, dismissing allegations of adulteration and poor hygiene. In a statement issued on Thursday, the association denied the claims circulating on social media.
“We have come across a video circulating on social media, particularly on X, alleging that a vendor was seen pouring cold drinks back into bottles during a recent match,” the DDCA said. The video gained traction after Tuesday’s match between the Netherlands and Namibia.
According to the DDCA, the activity shown was carried out by the stadium’s authorised concessionaire in accordance with event guidelines. The association stated that Coca-Cola products were being served as per agreed commercial arrangements and operational standards.
Clarifying the incident, the DDCA said strict hygiene protocols were followed. It explained that while segregating wet and dry waste, the vendor poured the unused beverage back into bottles as part of the waste disposal process. The bottles were then collected, segregated, and processed in line with the venue’s waste management and recycling policy.
The DDCA reiterated that the bottles were disposed of responsibly, in accordance with established environmental and operational guidelines.