Bollywood, cricket and a sea of blue: Wankhede lives the T20 World Cup fever

Fans roar as Nora Fatehi and Badshah kick off T20 World Cup in style
Mumbai: Bollywood and cricket, two of India’s long-enduring passions, collided on a high-octane evening at the Wankhede Stadium, setting the tone long before the first ball was bowled. This was Match No. 3 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, and Mumbai leaned fully into the moment.
The opening ceremony didn’t believe in subtlety. Bollywood actress and singer Nora Fatehi shimmyed her way into the night with swagger and sparkle, while Badshah cranked up the tempo, turning the stadium into a pre-match party before cricket could even clear its throat.
By the time the gates opened at 4 pm, fans poured in through the Pauli Umreer Gate, jerseys on and voices ready. From the Sharad Pawar Stand, the view was unmistakable — a sea of blue jerseys, flags waving, belief stitched into every cheer.
We are in India, and Gulf News had access to the ICC hospitality suite, watching the action unfold from the inner circle in collaboration with Marriott Bonvoy. Inside, spirits were high and predictions even higher. One guest, Mrs Rajini Khanna, summed up the mood with absolute certainty: “100 per cent India will win.”
And that belief wasn’t subtle either. The mood in the stadium was unanimous — India hi jeetega. The chants rolled through the stands, swelling with every over, turning Wankhede into one collective voice. When Abhishek was bowled out, you felt it instantly — the sharp gasp, the groan, the stunned pause before the noise rushed back in.
That’s the thing about watching a match live. You’re not just observing sport; you’re part of a communal moment, a shared movement, where every run is cheered, every wicket is felt, and every ball carries the weight of collective emotion. At Wankhede, cricket isn’t just played. It’s lived — together. No matter who wins, this shared love for the game is unmistakable.
