Passengers can watch live T20 World Cup matches on flights worldwide
Dubai: Emirates is going big on cricket — and bigger on Suryakumar Yadav, the current captain of India’s T20 International (T20I) cricket team.
Ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, the Dubai-based airline unveiled a new global ad campaign on Friday starring the Indian batting superstar.
The campaign celebrates Emirates’ 25-plus-year love affair with cricket. The airline shared images showing the cricket star lounging in Emirates’ First Class cabin. The official advertisement will be going live on tomorrow (Saturday). You can catch it across Emirates' social media channels.
Nicknamed “SKY”, Yadav isn’t just another big name. He’s the ICC’s number one-ranked T20 batter, known for audacious scoops, 360-degree stroke play and ice-cold composure under pressure.
He captained India’s T20I side and played a key role in India’s 2024 T20 World Cup triumph and the 2025 Asia Cup win.
“Cricket at the highest level is about preparation, adaptability, and performing under pressure,” Yadav said, calling the partnership a natural fit for a sport and airline built on excellence.
There’s more for fans in the air. Emirates passengers flying during the T20 World Cup will be able to watch live matches on the ice entertainment system, via Sport 24 and Sport 24 Extra — meaning no missed overs, even at 40,000 feet.
Emirates has been part of world cricket for nearly three decades, backing major ICC tournaments, sponsoring elite umpires and referees, and helping take the game to fans across more than ten cricket-loving nations.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox