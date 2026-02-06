GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Aviation

Indian cricket captain Suryakumar Yadav stars in Emirates’ ICC T20 World Cup campaign

Passengers can watch live T20 World Cup matches on flights worldwide

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Suryakumar Yadav in Emirates First Class, featured in the airline’s new ICC Men’s T20 World Cup ad campaign.
Suryakumar Yadav in Emirates First Class, featured in the airline’s new ICC Men’s T20 World Cup ad campaign.
Emirates

Dubai: Emirates is going big on cricket — and bigger on Suryakumar Yadav, the current captain of India’s T20 International (T20I) cricket team.

Ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, the Dubai-based airline unveiled a new global ad campaign on Friday starring the Indian batting superstar.

The campaign celebrates Emirates’ 25-plus-year love affair with cricket. The airline shared images showing the cricket star lounging in Emirates’ First Class cabin. The official advertisement will be going live on tomorrow (Saturday). You can catch it across Emirates' social media channels.

Why SKY?

Nicknamed “SKY”, Yadav isn’t just another big name. He’s the ICC’s number one-ranked T20 batter, known for audacious scoops, 360-degree stroke play and ice-cold composure under pressure.

He captained India’s T20I side and played a key role in India’s 2024 T20 World Cup triumph and the 2025 Asia Cup win.

“Cricket at the highest level is about preparation, adaptability, and performing under pressure,” Yadav said, calling the partnership a natural fit for a sport and airline built on excellence.

Cricket on board, too

There’s more for fans in the air. Emirates passengers flying during the T20 World Cup will be able to watch live matches on the ice entertainment system, via Sport 24 and Sport 24 Extra — meaning no missed overs, even at 40,000 feet.

Emirates has been part of world cricket for nearly three decades, backing major ICC tournaments, sponsoring elite umpires and referees, and helping take the game to fans across more than ten cricket-loving nations.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
Show More
Related Topics:
Emirates GroupEmirates airline

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

T20 WC: ICC assigns official to mediate with Pakistan

T20 WC: ICC assigns official to mediate with Pakistan

2m read
Pakistan players celebrate the dismissal of Australia's Mitchell Marsh during the second T20I in Lahore, Pakistan, on Saturday, January 31, 2026.

‘Not playing India will harm Pakistan’s chances’

2m read
Babar Azam

Could Pakistan be removed from T20 World Cup?

2m read
India T20 Captain Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar will not change style before T20 World Cup

2m read