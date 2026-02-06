The campaign celebrates Emirates’ 25-plus-year love affair with cricket. The airline shared images showing the cricket star lounging in Emirates’ First Class cabin. The official advertisement will be going live on tomorrow (Saturday). You can catch it across Emirates' social media channels.

There’s more for fans in the air. Emirates passengers flying during the T20 World Cup will be able to watch live matches on the ice entertainment system, via Sport 24 and Sport 24 Extra — meaning no missed overs, even at 40,000 feet.

