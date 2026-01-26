In a YouTube video titled “The Success Story of Sir Tim Clark”, the Dubai-based airline included a brief CGI sneak peek of its long-awaited Boeing 777X cabins. The clip appears around the 7:45 mark — we checked so you didn’t have to — and lasts for barely five seconds.

Since taking the helm in 2003, Sir Clark has turned Emirates into the world’s largest long-haul airline, built Dubai into a global aviation hub, and championed big, long-range aircraft like the A380 and 777. Under his leadership, Emirates became known for betting big — and often being right.

Over the years, he has openly criticised Boeing’s handling of the programme, saying he was “not happy” with the pace of progress and that the manufacturer “knew exactly how frustrated we are.”

