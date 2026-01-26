A five-second CGI clip reveals suite doors and lounge space on Emirates’ delayed 777X
Dubai: A sneak peek of Emirates’ long-awaited Boeing 777X cabin interiors made a surprise appearance in a YouTube video — and aviation fans were quick to spot it.
In a YouTube video titled “The Success Story of Sir Tim Clark”, the Dubai-based airline included a brief CGI sneak peek of its long-awaited Boeing 777X cabins. The clip appears around the 7:45 mark — we checked so you didn’t have to — and lasts for barely five seconds.
But that was enough. The short computer-generated sequence appears to show the Emirates Boeing 777X interior, featuring luxurious business class suites with sliding doors, a social lounge-style space, similar to Emirates’ A380 bar concept, and a colour palette dominated by Emirates classics - gold, beige and warm neutral tones.
While Emirates is yet to officially unveil the long-awaited 777X interiors, the styling closely mirrors the airline’s latest design language — understated luxury rather than flashy upgrades.
For aviation watchers, the cameo stood out immediately. Screenshots and clips were quickly shared across social media, with fans calling it a deliberate Easter egg rather than a coincidence.
The Boeing 777X is central to Emirates’ future fleet plans — and also the aircraft that has tested the airline’s patience the most.
Emirates first ordered the 777X at the Dubai Airshow in 2013, placing a huge order for 150 aircraft: 115 Boeing 777-9s and 35 Boeing 777-8s. The aircraft was meant to enter service in 2020. That did not happen.
Delays repeatedly pushed delivery timelines, forcing Emirates to reshuffle its fleet plans. In 2019, the airline converted part of its 777X order into Boeing 787 Dreamliners, temporarily reducing its 777X commitments.
However, at the Dubai Airshow in 2023, Emirates doubled down on the programme, ordering 90 more 777X aircraft, including 55 additional 777-9s and 35 additional 777-8s.
Emirates solidified its position as the world’s largest Boeing 777X customer at the 2025 Dubai Airshow, placing a new order for 65 additional 777-9 aircraft valued at $38 billion. This brings their total 777X backlog to 270 aircraft, with deliveries extending through 2038.
The delays have forced Emirates to spend billions of dollars retrofitting and refurbishing older aircraft to maintain capacity and product standards.
Sir Tim Clark, Emirates’ long-time president, has never hidden his frustration over the delays.
Over the years, he has openly criticised Boeing’s handling of the programme, saying he was “not happy” with the pace of progress and that the manufacturer “knew exactly how frustrated we are.”
At one point, Clark said Boeing needed to “get its act together”, warning that the delays were forcing Emirates to keep older aircraft flying longer than planned — at higher cost.
He has also said the airline would not accept the aircraft until it meets Emirates’ standards, signalling that quality matters more than speed.
Despite the sharp words, Clark has maintained that the 777X remains the right aircraft for Emirates’ long-haul, high-capacity network — once it finally arrives.
Since taking the helm in 2003, Sir Clark has turned Emirates into the world’s largest long-haul airline, built Dubai into a global aviation hub, and championed big, long-range aircraft like the A380 and 777. Under his leadership, Emirates became known for betting big — and often being right.
