The chair I always choose: What a seat can reveal about leadership and perspective

Sometimes the smallest shift in position uncovers what was always there
Have you ever noticed how you always gravitate toward the same chair — at home, in an office, or even at a friend’s dinner table? I do. Not because it is more comfortable, or assigned to me. It simply feels right.
From that spot, I can often see the doorway, read faces as they enter, and catch subtle gestures before conversation begins — who moves toward whom, who hesitates, who seeks approval. Sometimes I face the door, sometimes another angle, but the view always reveals what the room is quietly saying. Those first moments often tell more than any agenda ever will.
Humans are creatures of habit, but those habits are rarely random. They trace the contours of personality — unintentional, yet deliberate — carrying a quiet signature of self.
Even as a child in our parish church, I noticed how certain pews became quietly claimed. The same people sat in the same places week after week. Over time, those seats felt theirs alone — not by rule, but by habit. I have tried to do the same myself, not always successfully, but often enough to notice the rhythm of the room and how small habits shape interaction.
For that reason, I don’t much enjoy fixed-seating invitations. They go against my grain. Sometimes necessary, perhaps, but a table arranged by expectation can limit the view — literally and figuratively.
This pattern repeats everywhere — offices, meeting rooms, even living rooms. Rooms settle long before discussion begins. Confidence announces itself in posture. Hesitation lingers at the threshold. Choosing a seat thoughtfully lets me read that choreography, to catch the unspoken currents before they are spoken aloud.
Where we sit shapes what we see. From one angle, fluent speakers dominate. From another, you notice the pauses, the ideas almost spoken, the quiet energy in the room. Position is a subtle editor, shaping what reaches us — and what remains unseen.
The most perceptive leaders I have observed are deliberate about their vantage point. Occasionally, they shift position — not as theatre, not to signal humility, but to see differently. From a different seat, new intelligence surfaces. Unspoken concerns emerge. Influence redistributes. Attention deepens. Understanding grows. Trust builds.
I still choose the seat I feel best in — often facing the door, sometimes at another angle. Of course, I don’t always get it right — some days the chair that felt perfect somehow feels completely wrong. I like to imagine the room quietly judging me as I fumble to settle.
But leadership is not only about a strong vantage point. It is about knowing when to adjust it.
Sometimes, the smallest shift — a different chair, a slightly altered angle — can reveal what was always there but unseen.
The room does not change. Only your perspective does. Sometimes, the right view is just one chair away.
Michael Guzder is Senior Vice-President of Education at GEMS and a former Principal