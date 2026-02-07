Why intelligent decisions fail — and what we can learn from them

Confidence, bias and data combine to distort decision-making at home and in public life
Most decisions that later disappoint begin as reasonable choices.
They are made with confidence, experience and often plenty of data — yet still go wrong.
We live in an age of dashboards, analytics and predictive tools. Decision-making today is more informed than at any point in history. And yet outcomes continue to fall short — not because people lack intelligence, but because intelligence can create a confidence that goes largely unquestioned.
The uncomfortable truth is this: intelligence does not protect us from bias. In many cases, it makes bias harder to see.
Decision-making is not a purely logical exercise. It is shaped by cognitive biases — mental shortcuts the human mind uses to cope with complexity. These shortcuts help us act efficiently, but they also distort judgment, especially under pressure.
One common bias is overconfidence. Experience can quietly turn into certainty. When something has worked before, we assume it will work again. Past success reassures us that our judgment is sound. The inner reasoning is familiar: “I’ve handled tougher situations than this before — I know what I’m doing.”
Another powerful influence is loss aversion. Humans feel the pain of loss far more intensely than the pleasure of gain. This makes walking away from a decision emotionally difficult, even when it no longer makes sense. Whether it is staying in an unsuitable job, continuing a strained relationship, or persisting with a failing plan, the thought often sounds like this: “If I stop now, everything I’ve put into this will feel wasted.”
Closely related is the sunk cost fallacy. Past time, effort, money, or emotion begins to dictate future action. The question shifts from “Is this still right?” to “How do I justify what I’ve already invested?” The reasoning becomes: “It will turn around eventually — I just need to give it more time.”
Then there is groupthink — the quiet pressure to conform. In workplaces, families, and communities, people often sense that a decision is flawed but hesitate to speak up. Harmony feels safer than disruption, and disagreement feels costly. The inner reasoning is familiar: “Everyone else seems comfortable with this, so it’s probably fine. Those leading this know better, and it makes sense not to interfere.”
We are also prone to confirmation bias, where we seek information that supports what we already believe and dismiss what challenges it. Intelligence helps us build convincing arguments for our preferred view. The thought process becomes: “There’s enough evidence here to support this — the rest is probably noise.”
Technology adds another layer through automation bias. Data, algorithms, and artificial intelligence increasingly shape our choices — from navigation apps to financial forecasts. While these tools are useful, they can create an illusion of control. Numbers feel objective, yet they rest on assumptions made by humans. When technology is involved, the reassurance sounds like this: “The data backs it — it can’t be that wrong.”
The result is familiar: decisions that looked sensible at the time but failed in reality.
So, what can we learn from this?
First, good decisions require humility. Intelligence works best when paired with the willingness to question one’s own thinking. Asking which bias might be influencing a decision is often more valuable than seeking reassurance.
Second, discomfort is information. That uneasy feeling before a decision — whether at work or at home — is often the mind recognising risk. Ignoring it does not make it disappear.
Third, silence has consequences. When people choose not to speak, they still shape outcomes. Thoughtful disagreement is not disruption; it is protection.
Finally, better decisions focus on future value, not past effort. Time, money, and emotion already spent cannot be recovered. The only question that matters is whether the next step still makes sense.
In a world that celebrates intelligence, speed, and confidence, the real skill lies in recognising bias, resisting false certainty, and slowing down when needed.
Most decisions do not fail because people are incapable.
They fail because human behaviour goes unexamined.
And the moment we begin examining it, we start making better choices.
Asma Jan Muhammad is a chartered accountant and author based in Dubai
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox